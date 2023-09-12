The latest MSI Limited-Edition Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is now ready to order

MSI, the world-leading laptop brand, proudly unveiled its latest limited-edition laptop, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

It seamlessly combines luxurious design with extreme performance, promising a luxury gaming experience.

The orders of the limited edition will be available on Evetech, with a starting price of R54,999.

Experience the legacy of luxury and speed.

The latest Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop boasts an exquisite Selenite Grey aesthetic design, featuring the exclusive AMG Rhombuses pattern and a chassis crafted with magnesium-aluminum alloy.

This low-key co-branded design exemplifies the craftsmanship and elegance that epitomizes the synergy between Mercedes-AMG and MSI.

In addition to its aesthetic design, the limited-edition model offers extreme performance, boasting the cutting-edge 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport also features a stunning 16:10 4K OLED panel, delivering exceptional contrast and vibrant colors that create an immersive and captivating gaming experience.

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport offers an exclusive package comprising a designed color box, a mouse, a mouse pad, a USB drive, an elegant pouch, a collection of postcards, and a cable tie, all precisely curated to enhance the luxurious experience shared by both MSI and Mercedes-AMG.

Seize the opportunity to indulge in the luxury gaming experience with the newest co-branded Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

Click here to secure your order now.