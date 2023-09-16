Watch South Africa’s top banking experts on What’s Next with Aki

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s top technology video podcast and covers many topics and industries.

One of the most popular industries is banking – and Anastasiou has interviewed South Africa’s most influential decision-makers in the sector.

Banking experts to be interviewed on What’s Next include:

Hylton Kallner – Discovery Bank CEO

– Discovery Bank CEO Michael Jordaan – Bank Zero Co-founder

– Bank Zero Co-founder Jacques Celliers – FNB CEO

– FNB CEO Gerrie Fourie – Capitec CEO

– Capitec CEO Christine Wu – Absa Managing Executive for Customer Value Management

– Absa Managing Executive for Customer Value Management Ethel Nyembe – Standard Bank Group Head of Card and Payments

– Standard Bank Group Head of Card and Payments Craig Anderson – Temenos Sales Director

We have picked a selection of recent What’s Next banking interviews for your viewing pleasure, below.

Michael Jordaan on how Bank Zero is revolutionising the South African banking industry

Michael Jordaan is a co-founder of Bank Zero, and in this interview he unpacks Bank Zero’s services and the trends it is seeing in the industry.

Hylton Kallner discusses how Discovery Bank reached 1,000,000 customers

In this interview, Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner talks about Discovery Bank’s incredible growth and the useful features it offers.

Temenos Sales Director Craig Anderson on market trends in the banking industry

Craig Anderson is the Sales Director for Temenos.

In this interview, he talks about the biggest challenges the banking industry is facing in Africa and predicts what the future holds for sector.