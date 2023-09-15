Dell Latitude 7000 series – Lightweight ultrabooks for South African professionals

The Dell Latitude 7000-series are high-performance ultrabooks that are perfect for South African team leaders, directors, and managers who are always on the move.

Offering extreme performance, superior battery life, versatility, and robust security, the new Dell Latitude range comprises three models – the 7340, 7440, and 7640.

We unpack the wide range of features these ultrabooks offer, below.

Premium style and versatility

Each ultrabook comes with a stylish and robust aluminium casing, while the 7340 and 7440 models are also available in an ultralight magnesium chassis – making them the best option for users who are on the go and need extreme portability.

Regardless of which chassis you choose, you will benefit from a 16:10 resolution display – available in either FHD+ or QHD+ resolutions.

The taller 16:10 displays in the Latitude 7000 range offer more vertical screen real estate, allowing for easier multitasking and ensuring you get your work done faster.

Adding to this multitasking functionality is the optional 2-in-1 design of the 7340 and 7440. This provides users with a traditional laptop form factor, along with a foldable tablet format for on-the-go touchscreen use.

Performance and features

Dell Latitude 7000-series ultrabooks offer up to Intel Core i7 processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics that will take care of even the most demanding tasks.

Each ultrabook can then be paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 or 64GB LPDDR5x RAM to ensure you can multitask seamlessly.

To power this potent performance, Dell has included a high-capacity, reliable battery that provides up to 12 hours of use in the 7340 and over 13 hours in the 7440, depending on your configuration.

This will keep you working through even the longest days without scrambling for a plug point.

On the connectivity front, Wi-Fi 6 comes standard in the ultrabooks – while optional 4G/5G support is also available, along with Express Connect.

Developed by Dell Technologies, Express Connect enables you to use your Wi-Fi and 4G/5G connections at the same time for more stable network speeds.

Choosing the right Dell Latitude 7000 ultrabook

The primary differentiating factor between the three Dell Latitude 7000-series ultrabooks is their size.

The Latitude 7340 is the most compact at 13.3 inches, making it an excellent option for on-the-go users.

The Latitude 7440 strikes a middle ground between screen size and portability.

The Latitude 7640 is the largest of the ultrabooks, and is ideal for users prioritising a larger display.

Each of these ultrabooks will leave you ready and able to take on all work tasks – no matter where you work from.

