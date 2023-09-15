South Africa’s biggest 4K QLED+ TV is now available – 100 inches of excellence

SKYWORTH’s SUF958P 100-inch TV – South Africa’s largest-ever QLED TV – is now available to buy in South Africa.

Alongside its enormous panel, the SUF958P boasts a host of best-in-class display technologies, including QLED+, 4K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

With such an impressive range of features, it is the ultimate TV for watching all of your favourite movies, series, and sports matches from the comfort of your home.

Next-level viewing experience

The most striking thing about this TV is that it measures 2.24 metres wide and 1.28 metres high.

This incredible size has to be experienced to be understood – it equates to a surface area that is nearly 20% larger than that of a single bed.

The 100-inch size of this TV is maximised by a Boundless Screen design, too, which uses minimal bezels for increased immersion when viewing the SUF958P’s stunning QLED+ panel.

QLED+ provides the SKYWORTH SUF958P’s massive display with a wide 90% NTSC colour gamut, and uses Quantum Dot technology to generate over 1 billion colours.

When you combine this with its excellent 5000:1 contrast ratio, 112 local dimming zones, and the latest image technologies like Dolby Vision and HDR10+, your 100-inch SKYWORTH TV will truly make it feel like you are part of the action.

Chameleon Extreme 3.0

These technologies alone would make the SUF958P an industry-leading 100-inch TV, but SKYWORTH took things one step further with Chameleon Extreme 3.0.

Chameleon Extreme 3.0 is a suite of software-powered technologies that SKYWORTH has developed to maximise its impressive display hardware.

It includes:

AI Super Resolution upscales all your 1080p content – like sports and movies – frame by frame into a higher resolution that looks excellent.

upscales all your 1080p content – like sports and movies – frame by frame into a higher resolution that looks excellent. Contrast Enhancement and Dynamic Noise Reduction make your picture pop with brighter highlights while ensuring superior quality.

make your picture pop with brighter highlights while ensuring superior quality. MEMC ensures all your content is smooth – whether it’s the latest rugby match or your favourite console game.

MEMC is particularly impressive when combined with the panel’s 120Hz refresh rate and support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) – both of which are particularly valuable when gaming.

The 120Hz refresh rate ensures all your content is super smooth and allows you to take full advantage of your console’s higher frame rates, while VRR means you don’t have to worry about game lag or screen tearing when using these higher framerates while gaming.

Gamers will love the flicker-free design of the SUF958P’s panel, too, as it ensures your eyes don’t get tired.

Audio and design

To complete the impressive SUF958P package, SKYWORTH has equipped this TV with an exceptional audio system.

This system comprises a total of 60W output across five speakers that deliver thunderous bass and crisp trebles.

These speakers support Dolby Atmos for even more audio clarity and are all fitted in the SUF958P’s minimalist, industrial-level housing, which uses a strong metal backboard that is more durable than the plastics used on many other TVs.

The metallic backboard also provides the benefit of improved heat dissipation – and SKYWORTH has used a durable purple metal finish for the TV’s base and front decoration bar.

