MTN deploys 5G to bring economic growth to Africa

MTN is launching 5G in many African countries to drive digital transformation across the continent.

This was a key takeaway from the Uganda and South Africa Investment and Trade Summit that recently took place at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Uganda.

The summit focused on agro-industrialisation, tourism, mining, and ICT, and saw the two countries’ governments collaborate on plans to improve infrastructure.

Instrumental to this was the active participation of MTN, with many senior executives in attendance – including MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas, MTN Group President & CEO Ralph Mupita and MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinga.

The power of partnership

Through its partnership with Huawei, MTN has carried out many 5G to Business (5G2B) commercial applications across a wide variety of fields, such as mining.

At the summit, MTN demonstrated several of these applications to show the South African and Ugandan governments how they can benefit from 5G2B applications.

For example: MTN and Huawei, together with Minetec Smart Mining, detailed how they built the first 5G-connected coal mine in South Africa.

MTN Uganda also detailed how it worked with Huawei and Xima Cement Company to launch Uganda’s first industrial use case of 5G, which created a safer working environment for employees and contractors.

It was then emphasised that many more use cases exist, with MTN launching multiple Huawei-powered OpCos across South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire and Sudan.

Developing Africa

Through mutually beneficial collaboration, MTN and Huawei will continue to drive the development of Africa’s digital economy using 5G technology.

MTN envisions robust use cases for the technology in mining, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

To prove their commitment to the continent, MTN and Huawei recently signed an ESG Memorandum of Understanding to work together on sustainable development projects in Africa.

This partnership focuses on delivering value for Africa through carbon emission reduction, rural network coverage, and talent training.

MTN has already created R149 billion of economic value in 2022, which is portrayal of its Ambition 2025 strategy to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

