Baby Soft – Access to clean water and toilets changes lives

Clean water and sanitation are basic human rights – yet one in 10 people across the world doesn’t have clean water close to their home.

Twice as many people still don’t have a decent toilet of their own.

In South Africa, 1 in 4 schools don’t have a reliable water supply, and 1 in 10 schools still use unsafe pit toilets.

Baby Soft believes that every school deserves clean water, decent toilets, and handwashing facilities to keep pupils healthy and safe while ensuring they are able to learn.

This is why it is so proud of its partnership with WaterAid.

Change through partnership

Through this partnership, the two companies have launched a campaign to raise over R35 million* to change the lives of over 40,000 people in Limpopo.

It is doing this by building over 300 toilets across 19 schools and 10 communities in the region – including disability-friendly toilets to cater to everyone’s needs.

The initiative began in 2018 and will be completed by the end of August 2024.

Supplying water

Baby Soft and WaterAid have also taken the project a step further to impact these communities even more positively.

Over and above the work that was done in schools relating to toilets, the two companies have also installed JoJo water tanks in the surrounding communities.

This will ensure a steady supply of water and will help to vastly improve the lives of the underprivileged in Limpopo.

Disclaimer: *as per the dollar/rand exchange rate as of 29 August 2023.