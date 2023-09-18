The best Internet speed test app in South Africa

The MyBroadband Speed Test app is the best way to measure the performance of your South African Internet connection.

You can download the app for free on Android, Huawei, and iOS, and in mere seconds, it will measure your download and upload speeds, as well as your ping time.

Many factors can affect these Internet speeds, such as your Internet package, router, cellular reception and how many active devices you have on your network.

The MyBroadband Speed Test app takes all of this into account and will help you understand your real-world Internet speed – and whether it matches your Internet provider’s promises.

This data is then presented in a simple and user-friendly interface without any intrusive ads for an undisturbed, seamless experience.

Awesome features

The MyBroadband Speed Test App offers many extra features, such as the ability to rate your Internet Service Provider (ISP) after performing a speed test.

Not only does this help ISPs identify when customers are receiving a sub-par service; but it also aids prospective customers in making an informed decision when choosing their next ISP.

Another valuable feature is the app’s ability to show users what mobile Internet technologies are available in their area.

These technologies include 3G, LTE, and 5G, and this information is available for all South African mobile network operators.

No matter whether you’re considering switching networks, or just curious about what Internet options are available around your area, this information is easy to access and extremely valuable.

The trusted speed test app

The MyBroadband Speed Test app prides itself on hosting servers with 10Gbps capabilities at vendor-neutral data centres in Teraco.

This means that the speed tests executed through the app are free from the bias of any specific Internet Service Provider.

Instead, these tests show your true internet pathway – giving you a more realistic representation of your real-world Internet speed.

Download the MyBroadband Speed Test app today: