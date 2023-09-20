Regulatory frameworks and tax considerations for stock trading in South Africa

The risks of stock market investing are balanced by the potential gains.

The payment of capital gains tax is one aspect of this pay-off.

In this article we explore the regulatory framework of stock trading in South Africa as well as the tax implications for this investment model.

How is stock trading regulated in South Africa

The FSCA regulates and supervises securities exchanges, central securities depositories, clearing houses, central counterparties, and transaction repositories in order to ensure that South African capital markets are fair, efficient, and transparent.

The FSCA also maintains investor confidence for those stock trading South Africa, promotes investor protection, reduces systemic risk, and promotes South African capital markets’ international and local competitiveness.

The Securities Regulatory Framework allows issuers to list their securities (shares, derivatives, and bonds) on an exchange and provides a secure environment for investors to buy and sell listed securities as well as place their securities in safe custody with a central securities depository.

The tax framework of stock trading in South Africa

Dividend tax

Dividend withholding tax (DWT) is levied on dividend income paid out by shares (excluding listed property businesses).

DWT of 20% is deducted from dividends before they are paid out or reinvested.

It should be noted that the DWT is only payable on dividends paid out by the firm and that it is payable after the company has already paid 28% corporation tax on its net profits.

VAT & STT

The first tax you will face as an investor is VAT on brokerage and STRATE costs when purchasing assets.

When you buy shares, you must also pay securities transfer tax (STT) of 0.25% on the amount invested.

There is also a 20% withholding tax on all dividends paid by domestic corporations.

Another cost you pay when buying and selling is the Investor Protection Levy (0.0002% of the transaction value), which is used to fund insider-trading investigations (Please note that the Investor Protection Levy is a fee, not a tax).

Capital Gains Tax

A capital gain occurs when you sell an investment in a collective investment plan (ETF or unit trust) for more than you paid for it.

The first R40,000 is tax-free, but the remainder is subject to Capital Gains Tax (CGT).

Capital gains are taxed at your marginal tax rate and are included in your total taxable income at a 40% inclusion rate.

A 40% inclusion rate means that only 40% of the profit is taxed rather than 100%.

Only when you sell an investment do you pay Capital Gains Tax. If you do not sell, you do not have to pay CGT.

If you sell only a portion of your investment, you must pay CGT on the amount sold.

How to minimise your tax on stock trading activity

There are few methods to avoid paying your tax bill, but South Africans can minimise their tax bill while increasing their investment returns by investing in tax-efficient products such as retirement funds.

Contributions to a retirement fund are tax-deductible, and investment growth in a retirement product is tax-free on interest, dividends, and capital gains.

