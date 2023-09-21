Frogfoot strengthens its position as a leading FNO with acquisition of a portion of Surf4Life’s network

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has announced the acquisition of a portion of Surf4Life’s FTTH network.

This step not only underscores Frogfoot’s commitment to expanding its fibre footprint countrywide, but also solidifies its standing as one of the foremost Fibre Network Operators in the country.

The transaction is a significant boost for Frogfoot, adding around 11 000 households to its already expansive fibre network, and is the result of a successful collaboration that has spanned over the past five years, during which Frogfoot and Surf4Life have closely worked together on a Multiple Dwelling Unit (MDU) model.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Frogfoot’s journey. The addition of some of Surf4Life’s MDU’s on the FTTH network not only extends our coverage but also exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable connectivity to even more homes across the country.”

“It also opens up new avenues for Frogfoot, such as being able to expand its prepaid offering to other areas across the network, which is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing flexible and accessible connectivity solutions to its ever-growing customer base,” says Shane Chorley, CEO of Frogfoot Networks.

As Frogfoot proceeds with the integration of the acquired MDU’s over the coming months – from being a closed-access network to an open-access one – the partnership with Surf4Life, who remains the ISP and maintenance partner, will remain a cornerstone, ensuring a seamless transition for all stakeholders involved.

Chorley explains that this will ensure a smooth migration process that maintains the high level of service that Frogfoot’s customers and partners have come to expect.

He points out that the strategic partnership remains in place to take advantage of opportunities across the portion of the network that remains with Surf4Life.

“Frogfoot Networks remains dedicated to its mission of connecting communities and driving technological advancement through its open-access infrastructure.

The acquisition of a portion of Surf4Life’s FTTH network represents a significant stride toward realising this mission and exemplifies Frogfoot’s ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries within the telecommunications sector,” concludes Chorley.