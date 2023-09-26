Hisense announced as EURO 2024 sponsor – Watch the tournament in style

Hisense, a global powerhouse in consumer electronics and appliances, is an official sponsor of the UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (better known as EURO 2024).

As a three-time sponsor of this extraordinary competition, Hisense is excited to electrify the football world once again by building on its long-standing commitment to the sport.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring EURO 2024 for the third time in a row,” said Luna Nortje of Hisense SA.

“We take immense pride in supporting the FIFA and UEFA communities and our unwavering commitment to enhancing the global visibility of the sport.”

“Not only does this sponsorship provide viewership through cutting-edge premium TVs, but it also grants exclusive access to the heart-pounding drama of football through our VIDAA TVs,” said Nortje.

Get the UEFA.tv app

As part of this commitment, Hisense is proud to offer football enthusiasts the convenience of accessing the free UEFA.tv app on their Hisense TV.

This football app delivers live coverage of UEFA events, including EURO 2024, as well as on-demand content such as match re-runs, thrilling highlights, in-depth player features, and more.

Hisense TV owners worldwide can enjoy thousands of hours of this football-related content through the VIDAA platform – which is the ultimate Smart TV operating system.

Thanks to this platform and its support for the UEFA.tv app, Hisense TVs are the best way to watch EURO 2024.

Hisense’s commitment to football

Hisense’s triple-time sponsorship of EURO 2024 stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to football and our dedication to making the beautiful game accessible to fans across the globe.

As the tournament unfolds in Germany, we invite you to join us on this thrilling journey through football’s splendour – where history is made, champions are crowned, and unforgettable memories are forged.

Click here to buy a Hisense TV for watching EURO 2024.