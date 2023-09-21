Hisense celebrates U8 ULED TV launch with augmented reality showcase

Visit the Mall of Africa this weekend from the 22nd to 25th September to embark on an extraordinary journey with Hisense! Let the U8 televisions be your magical-looking glass, transporting you to unseen corners of the world and uncharted realms of life.

Hisense is celebrating the rollout of its new U8 Hero Mini-LED ULED TV with Portals to Beyond – an augmented reality (AR) event aimed at capturing the imagination of South African children.

Portals to Beyond uses the U8’s cutting-edge picture quality to offer a breathtaking look into the world and the elements of life that South African children may have never been exposed to.

This will help these children broaden their horizons with experiences centred around environmental preservation, urban adventure, and the home.

If you want to try out Portals to Beyond, open TikTok and choose the #PortalsToBeyond filter.

A Hisense U8 TV will then appear in front of you in augmented reality. Simply walk into this virtual TV, and you will be transported to an immersive virtual world!

Check out the Hisense TikTok page for demonstrations of how the filter works.

Protecting the environment

Along with the Portals to Beyond event, Hisense has reinforced its commitment to ensuring young South Africans have a healthy world in the future.

This included donating 10,000 trees to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation dedicated to global reforestation.

Hisense also strives to provide eco-friendly products while following the principles of energy conservation and environmental protection during the manufacturing process.

This is demonstrated in the steps Hisense has taken to reduce the footprint of its factories with increased solar power generation.

Thanks to this focus on solar, the company is expecting the total installed capacity to reach 60MW by the end of 2023.

This is especially impressive as it will translate to 53 million kWh of annual power generation and cover more than 10% of Hisense’s total electricity consumption.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand that operates in over 160 countries.

The release of the U8 and Portals to Beyond illustrate a dedication to innovation in eco-friendly production practices.

Click here to learn more about Hisense.