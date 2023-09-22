ZARC Revolutionizes South Africa’s Domain Registry System with SRS

The ZA Registry Consortium (Pty) Ltd (ZARC) serves as the primary registry operator for South Africa’s most widely-used domain name extensions, which include co.za, net.za, org.za, and web.za.

Since assuming this role on October 1, 2022, ZARC has been diligently working to elevate South Africa’s domain registry system, ushering in an era of enhanced features and services for registrars.

Striving for Excellence

ZARC’s commitment to excellence is evident through its recent transition to a Shared Registry System (SRS), a groundbreaking initiative that unifies the management of the four domain name extensions into a single, fully integrated Extensible Provisioning Protocol (EPP) infrastructure.

This innovative system is fully compliant with ISO27001 standards, which demand superior response times and performance, benefiting both ZARC and its accredited registrars.

Unlocking the Benefits of SRS

ZARC’s SRS, built upon the robust EPP foundation, revolutionizes registry-related processes, offering registrars a vastly improved experience.

The streamlined system translates into expedited transactions, simplified domain management, and reduced administrative complexities.

This, in turn, allows registrars to allocate their resources toward business growth rather than being bogged down by mundane tasks.

Moreover, the SRS solution serves as a fertile ground for innovation and scalability, enabling ZARC to introduce more features and tools in the future, making it an exciting time to be a registrar in South Africa.

Seamless Transition

The transition to the new SRS system was executed with remarkable success, with fewer than 3% of accredited registrars encountering connectivity issues post-transition.

This achievement underscores the preparedness of registrars for the upgrade and highlights the significance of ZARC’s new systems for these valued partners.

ZARC expresses deep gratitude for the unwavering support from its registrar partners during this transitional phase and eagerly anticipates further collaboration to enhance the South African Internet ecosystem.

In conclusion, ZARC’s dedication to excellence and innovation has ushered in a new era of domain registry services in South Africa.

The implementation of the SRS system has not only improved operational efficiency but also paved the way for future enhancements, strengthening the Internet landscape in the region.

As ZARC continues to shape the future of domain registration, registrars can look forward to exciting opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Click here to register a .za domain with ZA Registry Consortium.