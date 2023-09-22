The importance of preserving local culture: a guide to supporting local content

Piracy encompasses various forms, like the counterfeit distribution of copyrighted materials such as music, movies, and illegal downloads.

As a result, the industry suffers significantly and in turn, often face numerous other challenges which affect the perseverance of content.

Additionally, it lessens the incentives for fresh talent to enter the creative industry, hindering the development of diverse local content and culture, which has had a growing appreciation over the years.

It is simple to disregard the significance of promoting local content and protecting the distinctive culture of our country, especially in the age of globalisation and the internet.

South Africa has a rich and vibrant cultural history, South Africa’s creative economy contributes significantly to the country’s GDP.

According to the South African Cultural Observatory, the cultural and creative sectors generated 3% of national GDP in 2018, a value of around R74.4 billion, demonstrating the economic potential of supporting local talent and content.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by the South African Audience Research Foundation (SAARF), 74% of participants expressed a preference for consuming local content in various forms, including music, film, television, and literature.

This indicates the country’s potential and need for homegrown content.

We can, however, encourage local content in a variety of ways to ensure its success by:

1. Understanding the impact of piracy for one can assist us in supporting local content.

This has become a major concern in today’s digital era as it poses significant challenges for creators, artists and the media and entertainment industry.

Unauthorised distribution of copyrighted information not only deprives original content creators of their rightful earnings but impedes the growth and viability of the local creative industry.

To combat piracy effectively, it is essential to use a multi-faceted approach that includes both legal measures and robust support systems for local content.

2. When consuming media, purchase local material like music and artworks created by local artists and producers.

Many platforms and online markets provide chances to directly support local content producers.

3. Stream local.

In this day and age, our choices have a significant impact on the success of local artists.

While global mainstream content dominates, numerous local musicians, filmmakers and craftsman are also displaying their work.

Exploring playlists and libraries that feature independent and local artists can assist with exposure that will not only help them gain attention but will produces income for their different projects.

4. Create Awareness and Education.

It is important to conduct large public awareness about the value of intellectual property rights and the negative consequences of piracy.

Collaborative efforts between content creators, industry organisations, and government authorities can assist educate the public about the need of supporting local talent.

5. Making digital distribution platforms more affordable can significantly lessen the appeal of piracy channels.

The development of user-friendly streaming services that prioritize fair and transparent models and ensuring that artists receive a fair share of their earnings.

We can protect the integrity of creativity, develop cultural variety, and assure a healthy creative industry for future generations by implementing the criteria above and constantly seeking out and supporting local talent.

This can not only contribute to the economic growth of the country but also preserve our countries heritage and encourage local artists to do what they love.

Let us make a collective attempt to promote local content and appreciate the diversity of our colourful nation.

Click here to learn how Partners Against Piracy is fighting back against piracy.