Awesome deals on Vodacom Fibre uncapped home packages

Vodacom Fibre is offering incredible deals on its uncapped Fibre to the Home (FTTH) packages.

These deals are the best way to keep your home connected and all family members happy, whether they are working remotely, studying online, or simply want to enjoy Netflix and Showmax.

We unpack these excellent Vodacom Fibre deals and what makes them great, below.

Awesome deals

Vodacom Fibre’s latest deals make uncapped internet affordable for South Africans – and there is a wide range of options to suit your needs and budget.

The deals offer the following download speeds:

20Mbps – From R399 per month

– From R399 per month 50Mbps – From R599 per month

– From R599 per month 100Mbps – From R699 per month

– From R699 per month 200Mbps – From R799 per month

– From R799 per month 500Mbps – From R899 per month

– From R899 per month 1Gbps – From R999 per month

Each package offers an unshaped and unthrottled line to ensure your internet connection always performs optimally.

You also receive a free router and installation when signing up, ensuring you get the best value for money without any hidden costs.

Vodacom Fibre

Vodacom’s latest fibre deals are available through its Bitstream Fibre Network Operator (FNO) partners.

These networks include Openserve, Vumatel, Octotel, Frogfoot, MetroFibre, and Vodacom’s self-built network.

Whichever FNO you choose, you will benefit from lightning-fast internet speeds at a time when many South Africans have shifted to working from home and studying online.

This is complemented by Vodacom’s drive to offer its customers the most competitive pricing possible.

Vodacom aims to be South Africa’s leading fibre company, and works with its FNO partners towards this goal – delivering superior-quality fibre at affordable prices.

This is part of its strategic ambition of “Connecting for a better future,” which involves equipping all South Africans with access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity.

Click here to take advantage of these awesome Vodacom Fibre deals.