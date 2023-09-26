Setting up an Aruba Instant On Access Point – Faster than making a cup of coffee

Leading South African ICT distributor MiRO recently challenged us to see how fast we could set up an Aruba Instant On AP-22 access point.

Aruba is very well known for their Enterprise, Licenced equipment. Aruba Instant On is the same quality product built for the SMB market with no licenses required.

Their simple yet powerful solutions make deployments and management easy for schools and small businesses like boutique hotels and medical offices – even if they don’t have in-house IT experts.

Instant On challenge

The AP-22 sent to us by MiRo came with a QR code to download the Aruba Instant On app.

The set-up instructions were then clearly laid out on the app – making the entire set-up process easy.

Our challenge was this: Could we integrate the Aruba access point into our existing network before our resident coffee connoisseur could go to the kitchen, make a cup of coffee, and return to his desk?

The existing network in question comprised an Aruba Instant On 1930 Switch with Power over Ethernet (PoE) and an Aruba Instant On AP11D access point – both of which are designed for SMEs.

Ready, set, go!

We got our cables ready, our coffee drinker stood at the ready, and the metaphorical starter pistol was fired.

After quickly launching the Aruba Instant On app, we tapped “Add new devices”.

The app then explained the rest of the process to us – and we used the following steps to complete the set-up:

Place your Instant On devices in their destination areas. Make sure they are powered on. Select “Search for my devices” in the app.

PoE made this process super straightforward, as we only had to run a single ethernet cable from our 1930 Switch to the AP-22 access point.

With our coffee drinker doing his thing in the kitchen, we plugged the AP-22 into the switch via ethernet and hit “Search for my devices.”

This took about a minute, as the access point was still booting up. Meanwhile, our coffee maker was waiting for their mug to fill up.

We then got the notification “Device found” and victory was before us.

We tapped “Add device” and within a few seconds the app configured the access point to our network and checked for software updates.

After a total of one minute and 58 seconds, the AP-22 was added to our network and fully functional. Our man in the kitchen, however, was still adding his milk by the time this happened.

Aruba Instant On AP-22

The ease of setting up the Aruba Instant On AP-22 is complemented by its powerful Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and the blazing-fast internet speeds this delivers.

As it is also backwards compatible, this makes it ideal for SMEs with a large range of end-user devices.

The AP-22’s feature list includes:

Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1.7Gbps

Orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) – For improved wireless network performance

Downlink multi-user multiple-input multiple-output (MU-MIMO) – For superior multiple-user access

WPA3 – Next-gen Wi-Fi security

Handles up to 75 devices at a time, making it ideal for offices, schools, retail stores, and the hospitality sector.

