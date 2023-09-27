FNB’s innovative eBucks Rewards wins seven awards for its positive impact on consumers in SA

FNB, South Africa’s Most Valuable Brand*, is thrilled to announce that its innovative rewards programme, eBucks, has received seven prestigious awards at the 2023 South African Loyalty Awards in recognition of, among other things, its immense impact on South African consumers.

The eBucks programme, renowned for its cutting-edge behavioural approach to rewarding customers, has paid out a remarkable R20 billion since its inception, making a significant difference in the lives of customers.

The accolades won by eBucks Rewards include:

Best Programme of the Year: Financial Services

Best Partnership Programme

Best Loyalty programme with the Biggest Impact on SA Consumer Behaviour

Best Long-Term Loyalty Programme

Best Short-Term Loyalty Marketing Campaign

Most Innovative use of Technology

Loyalty Team of the Year

Sizwe Nxedlana, FNB Private Segment CEO, says, “eBucks is central to the integrated value we offer across FNB and RMB Private Bank and the way we shape behaviour to help customers better manage their money.”

“Through gamification, we continue to make it easy for customers to understand the programme and get more value, and we’re deliberate about collaborating with like-minded partners. Within our affluent customer segments, we continue to see the impact of eBucks in areas such as travel, where we offer generous discounts for flight tickets, and fuel, which has been at record prices over the course of this year.”

The sentiment is echoed by Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB’s Personal Segment, who says, “These esteemed accolades come at a time when the value of solutions is under the spotlight due to the tough economic times.”

“We’ve made great strides in tailoring our rewards to cater to the real needs of consumers across all income segments through the smart use of consumer insights. For our customers in the Personal Segment, who typically earn minimum wage or middle income, eBucks is an important benefit in helping them stretch their monthly budgets for necessities such as groceries, airtime, and bus tickets, for instance.”

“Over the past two decades, we’ve demonstrated the tangible impact of our programme on our customers’ lives, and we remain dedicated to evolving our approach to meet customer needs along with our behavioural objectives.”

The latest tranche of accolades extends eBucks’ list of awards to 10 in just a few months. Recently, eBucks received three accolades for Best Use of Technology, Best Long-Term Loyalty Initiative, and Best Loyalty Programme in the Africa and Middle East region at the recent International Loyalty Awards.

In addition, FNB as a brand has also been awarded several accolades this year, including being recognised as the World’s Strongest Banking Brand by Brand Finance with a Brand Strength Index rating of 93 out of 100.

FNB was also named SA’s Best Consumer Digital Bank at Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Banks 2023 Awards.