Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 – The ultimate laptop for South African students

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great choice for South African students who need a laptop that can keep up with the demands of their studies.

As a student, you never know what tasks your lecturers will give to you – and you want to be prepared for anything.

Featuring powerful hardware, a robust design, and valuable productivity features, the Surface Laptop 5 will tick all of the necessary boxes – making it the ultimate laptop for any situation.

Power unleashed

With the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, you have a laptop that can handle any new software you are required to use as part of your studies.

From engineering students who will use 3D modelling software, to computer science learners who need lots of power to develop applications – the Surface Laptop 5 is equipped to take on any challenge.

This is thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which enabled exceptional performance and seamless multitasking.

With 256GB of SSD storage, your applications will also load faster, all while running on Windows 11 Pro for a well-optimised experience.

Superior productivity

With Windows 11 Pro, you also get access to many security features that are not available with Windows 11 Home.

These include BitLocker device encryption, Windows Information Protection, Instant On, and Windows Hello – ensuring you’re securely working on your tasks in no time.

This is complemented by a functional design, featuring a sleek Microsoft Surface keyboard that will help you type faster, and a high-resolution display that is both crisp and easy on your eyes.

This display comprises a 13.5-inch screen with a 2,256 x 1,504 resolution and touchscreen functionality for even more productivity benefits.

Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is a breeze, too, thanks to the latest-generation Wi-Fi 6 standard supported by the Surface Laptop 5.

With Wi-Fi 6, you can download important files faster, and your assignments will also be quicker to upload.

Further connectivity is available for all of your peripherals through Bluetooth 5 and USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and audio ports.

Stylish design

Housing the powerful hardware and advanced features of the Surface Laptop 5 is a sleek and stylish chassis, which is only 14.5mm thick and weighs under 1.3kg.

The stylish laptop body also houses dual far-field Microsoft Studio microphones, as well as a 720p front-facing camera for remote learning sessions and online calls.

This is further enhanced by the laptop’s Omnisonic speakers with support for Dolby Atmos 4.

Buy your Surface Laptop 5

