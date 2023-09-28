TCL 65-inch C745 – TCL’s most advanced 4K gaming TV ever

The new TCL C745 QLED 4K TV provides gamers with next-level performance, offering the latest display technologies for the smoothest gaming experience.

This was my finding after TCL sent us its recently-released 65-inch C745 gaming TV to review.

It was also my first hands-on experience with a TCL gaming TV and I was very impressed with its gaming capabilities and its remarkably high-spec display that caters to videophiles and gamers alike.

Simply impressive

Switching the TCL C745 on, I was greeted by vibrant colours thanks to QLED (Quantum Dot LED) technology that produces an exceptional colour range and extreme accuracy across its 4K panel.

The C745 covers 94% of the DCI-P3 colour standard with over one billion hues, making all your content look incredible.

The display was incredibly bright, too, reaching 1,000 nits to position it as one of the brightest TVs on the South African market – perfect for any room or brightly lit environment.

To take this incredible viewing experience to the next level, TCL also equipped the C745 with its industry-first optical image microstructure.

This provides the TCL C745 with 160 local dimming zones, each of which offers 10 million levels of fine light control.

The result is a vastly superior full array local dimming and exceptional contrasts, thanks to the TV’s brighter whites and deep blacks.

Powerful technologies

Powering the C745’s impressive visuals is TCL’s AiPQ 3.0 processor – delivering a wide range of AI enhancements for exceptional image quality.

These include:

Ai-Contrast – Perfectly balances lights and shadows.

– Perfectly balances lights and shadows. Ai-Colour – Enhances every frame for vivid, lifelike images.

– Enhances every frame for vivid, lifelike images. Ai-Motion – Produces silky-smooth images by compensating for blurring and tearing.

– Produces silky-smooth images by compensating for blurring and tearing. Ai-Clarity – Intelligently rebuilds missing details to significantly reduce noise.

– Intelligently rebuilds missing details to significantly reduce noise. Ai-HDR – Upscales SDR to HDR and supports all HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, etc).

IMAX Enhanced then complements these technologies to deliver theatre-level features across every aspect of the display – including its resolution, colour, brightness, contrast, frame, and sound performance.

It was not only the visuals which impressed me, however, as the audio the C745 was loud and clear.

Along with IMAX Enhanced, the audio system featured a Dolby Atmos certification and virtualised 3D sound courtesy of DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X.

The result was an immersive sound system that produced crisp audio even when I pushed it to its limits.

Next-level gaming

The high-quality audio in combination with an extensive list of display features is not the cherry on top of this gaming TV, though.

This honour is reserved for the C745’s support for Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), 144Hz refresh rates, and VRR with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro – all powered by TCL’s Game Master 2.0 software.

Together, these technologies ensured that whether I was playing Mortal Kombat or cruising across rally tracks at high speed in Forza 5, I didn’t experience screen blur, stutter, or tearing.

Gamer Master 2.0 also provided me with an exceptionally useful game bar that enabled me to quickly change settings like picture modes, enable an aiming aid, enhance shadows, and capture screenshots while mid-game.

My recommendation

From its gaming features to its superior display technologies, this is an awesome TV for every buyer – particularly gamers and fans of movie and series marathons.

The TCL C745 is available in a 65-inch model for only R14,999 from Takealot, making it an excellent value buy.

