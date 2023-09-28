Hyundai launches MyDash smartphone app – Built by Codehesion

Hyundai MyDash is the perfect smartphone app for Hyundai car owners, allowing them to access all their valuable vehicle data in the palm of their hand.

Developed by leading South African software development company Codehesion, MyDash allows Hyundai vehicle owners to create an account in a few simple steps.

Once logged in, they can then track incidents, repairs, and service history – all in a few taps.

The app has tons of other features, too, such as providing users with the latest Hyundai news, allowing Hyundai car owners to easily contact customer support, and making it easy for users to call for roadside assistance.

App users can also claim referral vouchers that can be used to reduce the cost of their next service, accessory purchase, or part replacement.

Download the Hyundai MyDash app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

