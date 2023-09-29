Elevate your business with Braintree – Embracing the future of Cloud ERP and AI

In today’s era of rapid technological evolution, embracing innovation is not merely an option – it’s a necessity for businesses looking to stay competitive and thrive.

For on-premise Microsoft ERP customers, the path to technologically evolving their business lies in migrating to the cloud.

Braintree, in partnership with Microsoft Dynamics 365, empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of AI-driven technologies – boosting productivity, security, and unified data visibility.

Bridge to the Cloud

As part of their commitment to facilitating your journey to the cloud, Braintree is pleased to introduce the Bridge to the Cloud offer.

This initiative is designed to empower eligible Dynamics on-premises commercial customers with a 40% discount over a 3-year term when migrating to most Dynamics 365 online products.

This unprecedented offer not only eases the financial transition but also provides access to cutting-edge cloud capabilities that can revolutionise your ERP experience.

Heath Huxtable, Managing Director of Braintree, emphasises the significance of this transformative move to the cloud.

“In an era where technology is reshaping industries, migrating your ERP solutions to the cloud isn’t just a strategic choice; it’s a game-changing decision for the future of your business,” said Huxtable.

“At Braintree, we are committed to helping you make this transition with confidence – empowering you to harness the power of AI-driven technologies, enhance productivity and secure your data in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Braintree’s AIM approach

At Braintree, ensuring that the journey to the cloud should be smooth and seamless is what we strive for with on-premises customers.

The AIM approach—Accelerate, Innovate, Move—provides a structured roadmap for Dynamics on-premise users looking to make the transition to the cloud.

Accelerate: Begin your cloud journey

Start with an in-depth assessment.

Our experts will unveil the business benefits of modernisation and how these can be tailored to your organisation’s unique needs.

Innovate: Unlock the Power of Innovation

Rely on our unwavering support.

Our partners offer specialised services and expert guidance throughout your migration journey.

Move: Seamlessly Transition to the Cloud

Seize the opportunity with Bridge to the Cloud 2.

Harness promotional license and usage offers, ensuring a smooth transition that fuels your business growth at scale.

Take charge of your future

The future belongs to those who embrace innovation and seize opportunities.

Dynamics on-premise customers can position themselves at the forefront of the digital future by migrating to the cloud with Braintree’s expert guidance and Bridge to the Cloud offer.

Don’t miss the chance to enhance productivity, bolster security, and unify data visibility – join us in shaping the future of ERP with AI-driven technologies and let Braintree be your trusted partner on this transformative journey.

Contact Braintree today to take charge of building a brighter, more innovative future for your business.