MultiChoice champions Anti-Piracy Hotline in the battle against illegal streaming

MultiChoice proudly stands as the official broadcast partner of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a global event that unites nations and celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship.

While the championship unfolds, MultiChoice underscores the significance of the Anti-Piracy Hotline as a crucial tool in the fight against illegal streaming.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, showcasing the power of partnerships in delivering world-class sporting events.

MultiChoice, as an industry leader, recognises the profound impact of such partnerships and their ability to connect diverse audiences on a global scale.

Nevertheless, the entertainment industry continues to face a persistent challenge – piracy.

Studies have shown that pirated streams and downloads disrupt every facet of the production value chain, directly threatening those who create and deliver content.

MultiChoice remains resolute in its determination to combat this threat.

MultiChoice aims to emphasize its vital role in protecting the integrity of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, ensuring that the magic of sports and entertainment remains accessible and sustainable for everyone.

“In our unwavering support for the Boks on the global stage, safeguarding the content that unites us becomes paramount,” said Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

“We urge our valued customers and stakeholders to join us in utilising the Anti-Piracy Hotline as the first line of defence against illegal streaming.”

The Anti-Piracy Hotline is reachable at +27 11 289 2684 and via email at [email protected].

To equip customers with the tools needed to combat piracy, MultiChoice encourages South Africans and Bok fans to visit https://www.multichoice.com/partners-against-piracy/piracy-home for more information on the scourge of piracy.

Join MultiChoice in celebrating the Anti-Piracy Hotline as a beacon of integrity and take a stand against piracy during this momentous event.