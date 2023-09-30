Presented by MyBroadband

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – Where South Africa’s executives connect with their clients

30 September 2023

South Africa’s CEOs and top executives love to be interviewed on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, as it allows them to connect with their clients and stakeholders authentically.

What’s Next is South Africa’s leading technology video podcast, and its audience includes the country’s CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, business owners, and ICT managers and professionals.

Business leaders from South Africa’s top companies have taken advantage of What’s Next’s unrivalled position of authority in the ICT space to share their thoughts and views, including:

  • Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
  • Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner
  • LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh
  • Afrihost CEO Gian Visser
  • OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee
  • Samsung South Africa VP of Mobile Justin Hume

Get your executives featured

MyBroadband’s marketing team offers interview packages that make it easy to get your executives featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team to learn more.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – Where South Africa’s executives connect with their clients