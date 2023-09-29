Great deals on Acer’s most popular gaming laptops – Save up to R7,000

Leading technology company Acer is offering incredible deals on three of its most popular gaming laptops in South Africa – with savings of up to R7,000 on offer.

The high-performance laptops offer up to 40-series NVIDIA GPUs, Intel Core i7 CPUs, high refresh rate displays, SSD storage, and superior cooling for your extended gaming sessions.

All this performance is packaged in attractive modern designs – with the Acer Predator range offering a sleek and subtle look, while the Acer Nitro range features bolder styling.

We highlight the best deals on Acer’s most popular gaming laptops, below.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE – R27,999 (Save R7,000)

The Predator Triton 300 SE is a high-end gaming laptop with a lightweight, sleek design – making it ideal for both gamers and content creators.

This slim chassis includes a crisp 14-inch IPS display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, which is paired with potent hardware.

This includes an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU.

Gamers can expect superior performance when playing their favourite titles thanks to these impressive specs, further enhanced by the Triton 300 SE’s 8GB DDR5 4,800MHz RAM and high-speed 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Other features of this laptop include state-of-the-art cooling and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E for seamless connectivity.

Acer Nitro 16 – R29,999 (Save R5,000)

The Acer Nitro 16 is a high-performance gaming laptop that features an NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 GPU.

Paired with an Intel Core i7 13700H CPU and 16GB DDR5 4,800MHz RAM, you can chat, browse, stream, edit, record, and play games without skipping a beat.

When playing your favourite titles, you will benefit from the Nitro 16’s crisp 165Hz display that makes everything look ultra-smooth, bright, and vibrant.

Rounding out the spec list is a high-performance 512GB NVMe SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 – R24,999 (Save R2,000)

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs high-end performance at a more affordable price.

It offers an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, a 14-core Intel Core i7 12700H processor, and 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz RAM – more than enough power to play your favourite titles with ease.

This is complemented by a 144Hz display, high-speed 512GB SSD, and dual-fan cooling system for exceptional performance in all scenarios.

