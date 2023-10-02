When you should get pet insurance – Experts have their say

Experts agree: The sooner you get pet insurance, the better.

Having pet insurance is the best way to protect your pet against unexpected health conditions, and getting it sooner provides the best value for money over the long term.

In an article for PawlicyAdvisor, veterinarian Dr Ricky Walther explains that pet insurance generally does not cover pre-existing conditions.

Therefore, by getting pet insurance sooner, you ensure that your plan covers any serious future health developments.

“It also means you can start using your plan during a developmental period that requires you to go to the vet more frequently,” said Walther.

These frequent visits include deworming, as well as any concerns you may have about your puppy throwing up or kitten sneezing.

Walther adds that certain coverage plans also cover costs like vaccinations and spaying your dog or cat – all of which happen early in the ownership cycle.

Protect your adventurous young pet

Another reason that you should get pet insurance as early as possible is the fact that young pets tend to be more explorative.

They struggle to identify what is and isn’t dangerous, which can result in costly trips to a veterinarian.

“It’s not uncommon for a puppy or kitten to ingest a toxic substance or hurt themselves by being too rambunctious,” explains a CBS News article.

The article notes that even the most basic forms of pet insurance cover accidents like these, making it very affordable to protect against this type of health cost.

Global pet insurance uptake

Pet owners worldwide are learning about the importance of pet insurance and signing up for this coverage at rapidly increasing rates.

According to NAPHIA’s State of the Industry Report 2023, 5.36 million pets were insured in the US by the end of 2022 – which represented a 22% increase year-on-year.

Leading pet insurance provider Oneplan Pet Insurance is also seeing huge growth in pet insurance uptake in South Africa since they sold their first pet policy in 2010.

These local pet owners are recognising the importance of being covered against expensive veterinary costs, and are choosing Oneplan’s pet insurance offerings because they are affordable and comprehensive, with no hidden sub limits or excesses when the excess buster is included.

In fact, Oneplan Pet Insurance is available from as little as R80 per month for accident cover, and from only R280 per month for full comprehensive cover.

