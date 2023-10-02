Unlocking Black Friday success: 4 Game-changing ways Bob Group is helping online entrepreneurs

In the dynamic world of South African retail, Black Friday has evolved from an American import into a firmly entrenched highlight on the nation’s shopping calendar.

The numbers speak volumes: According to Statistics SA 2022, in each of the past three years, the fourth quarter, encompassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM), has witnessed staggering sales surges, consistently peaking at a remarkable 20% or more over the preceding quarter.

The popularity of Black Friday remains unwavering among consumers. Absa reported a 17% year-on-year increase in credit card purchases during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period in 2022, with peak spending soaring by 51%.

In a country grappling with rising interest rates and inflation, consumers remain eager to secure deals in the lead-up to the festive season.

However, for entrepreneurs, particularly those with limited marketing budgets, the challenge lies in standing out amidst the cacophony of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As a solo entrepreneur, breaking through the noise and ensuring prospective buyers are well-informed about your compelling offers can be an arduous task.

This is where the versatile suite of Bob Group services steps in, dedicated to empowering ecommerce businesses by providing them with the essential tools for enhancing sales and elevating customer service.

Whether utilised individually or combined, these services offer a comprehensive ecommerce toolkit, adaptable to your specific needs and ready to scale with your business’s growth.

Here’s how you can benefit from four key Bob Group services this BFCM and beyond.

Bob Shop: Elevating your Black Friday presence

Bob Shop is a vital asset during the BFCM period as it helps local ecommerce owners by taking the marketing burden off their shoulders, at scale.

With its extensive national reach, every South African with internet access becomes a potential customer, and your business becomes far more discoverable.

By listing your products on Bob Shop you tap into an additional marketing channel, with Bob Shop handling the promotional aspects. This is especially significant during Black Friday when competition is fierce.

Featuring on a trusted marketplace like Bob Shop also fosters a higher level of trust between you and your customers, acting as an additional seal of approval.

Craig Lubbe, Head of Marketplace at Bob Group, emphasises the potential impact: “Marketplaces like Bob Shop will help smaller retailers’ level the playing field, particularly in a climate of higher interest rates affecting consumers’ wallets.”

“We expect even fiercer competition among retailers, with a focus on value, especially in the electronics, home & living and cellphone categories.”

Bob Pay: Streamlined payment processing for ecommerce

In addition to seeking bargains, online shoppers demand convenience and flexible payment options.

Bob Pay provides a secure and seamless payment processing solution that benefits both buyers and sellers.

By selecting Bob Pay as your payment partner, you can enhance your business processes and customer service.

With support for multiple payment methods and near real-time notifications, Bob Pay ensures that payments are processed efficiently, resulting in improved cash flow, especially during busy periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Andy Higgins, MD at Bob Group, underscores the significance of Bob Pay: “Bob Pay removes the friction from online payment processing and ensures seamless transactions.”

“It eliminates concerns over payments, making online shopping more accessible for South African consumers.”

Bob Go: Simplifying fulfilment

Bob Go, Bob Group’s fulfilment software, takes centre stage during the Black Friday season, ensuring that online entrepreneurs can keep their promises to customers.

BFCM is not just about making sales but also delivering on those sales promptly.

Bob Go streamlines the shipping process, making it a seamless and efficient operation, as attested by over 5,000 satisfied merchants.

Choosing Bob Go as your shipping partner reduces administrative burdens with features such as multiple courier options, one-click shipping label generation and automated shipping updates for buyers to track their purchases.

Anita Erasmus, Head of Business at Bob Group, emphasises the importance of the shipping journey: “Great fulfilment is great customer service, and good business.”

“You can have the best product and a world class website but if your item doesn’t get to the customer on time, and as expected, the whole experience falls flat.”

During the Black Friday rush, efficient shipping is paramount, and Bob Go excels at this.

Bob Box: Innovative delivery solutions

Bob Group’s commitment to innovation extends to its latest service offering, Bob Box.

It’s a game-changer during the BFCM season, addressing the challenges of delivery logistics.

It’s no secret that Black Friday can lead to a surge in courier deliveries, often resulting in inconveniences for both buyers and sellers.

The Bob Box offering aims to resolve this by installing secure delivery boxes at strategic locations in Gauteng.

Currently there are 8 Bob Box locker locations available in Gauteng however the goal is to significantly extend the locker network within the region by the end of the year.

The system is simple – buyers receive notifications when their package is delivered to their chosen Bob Box and can collect it at their convenience using a supplied PIN code.

“Bob Box not only highlights our commitment to convenience for our customers, it underscores our commitment to a more sustainable business journey,” comments Anita Erasmus. “Lockers streamline costly last-mile deliveries which mean fewer courier journeys, and reduced carbon emissions,” she added.

Innovations such as Bob Box dovetail neatly with other offerings from Bob Group, including Bob Shop, Bob Pay and Bob Go, and give online retailers an enhanced ability to profit from the buzz around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

