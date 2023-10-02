PHP Developers Wanted – Unlock your Potential with Switch Telecom

In today’s uncertain times choosing the right company to work for can be stressful. It can also make a big difference to your career in the future. Individuals in the technology industry and PHP Developers particularly, are looking to join companies that value their skills but also provide an environment where they can thrive and grow.

At Switch Telecom, innovation is not just a catchphrase; it’s a way of life. We nurture a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging our team members to explore new ideas and technologies.

Whether you’re a developer looking to work with cutting-edge tools or a professional with other skills, you’ll find that our culture will fuel your creative spirit.

We Want You to Grow Alongside Us

We believe in investing in our people’s growth. When you join Switch Telecom, you’re not just taking a job; you’re embarking on a career journey.

Our commitment to your growth includes training programs, both external and internal. In fact, one member of our team has just completed a course through Harvard University.

It’s also very important that each member of our team has a clear career path and we encourage everyone in the company to contribute to its direction.

A Health Work-Life Balance is Key

We offer flexible working arrangements and remote work options to ensure that you can maintain your personal commitments while excelling in your professional role. We believe that a balanced life leads to happier and more productive employees.

At Switch Telecom, what you do matters. We take on projects that have a meaningful impact on our industry. From developing innovative telecom solutions to improving the way people communicate. You’ll have the opportunity to contribute to projects that make a difference.

Most importantly our developers are given the tools to get the job done and can choose from a range of hi-spec computers to additional large screen monitors.

Work for a Company that Cares about its Clients

Switch Telecom is an extremely client-centric organisation. We spend time trying to advise and guide our clients and our team takes this responsibility very seriously. They are all passionate and hardworking.

Most importantly we encourage our entire team to view their colleagues as their clients. We are constantly developing new and exciting systems to delight both internally and externally.

We foster an environment where cross-functional teams work together seamlessly. Whether you’re a developer, a VoIP engineer, or in the Client Care team; you’ll find that collaboration is key to achieving our goals.

Competitive Packages and Perks

When you join Switch Telecom you can expect competitive compensation packages. We also offer loyalty and performance-based bonuses.

In addition, all members of staff partake in an employee recognition program that rewards outstanding contributions to the company.

Join an Industry Leader with International Reach

Switch Telecom is a leader in the South African Telecommunications Industry. With over 15 years experience as a VoIP Provider offering solutions to thousands of home and business clients, both in South Africa and abroad. Switch Telecom has gained a reputation for outstanding service and advanced solutions.

Ready to Embark on your Career Journey with Switch Telecom?

Whether you’re a PHP developer looking for exciting technical challenges or a professional from another field seeking a fulfilling career, we invite you to join our team.

Together, we can unlock your potential and achieve great things.

All our current openings can be viewed on the Career Page of our website.

Development-specific job specifications can be viewed here and here.

Alternatively, call us on 0800 060 100 or email [email protected].