MyBroadband unboxing videos – The most impactful way to show off your new products

At MyBroadband, we believe that first impressions are everything.

This is why we produce and promote unboxing videos that show off your new products through an engaging “hands-on” approach while highlighting what makes them great.

Current and potential customers will also trust your products more if you promote them through video content, as documented in the 2023 Marketing Report.

Unboxing videos on MyBroadband

MyBroadband’s multimedia team produces professional, world-class unboxing videos for South African companies – and is ready to help your business stand out.

Our unboxing video package includes the following:

Professional video shooting, production, and editing.

Professional storyboard creation and script writing.

Video promotions on MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Original video file shared – with no usage restrictions.

South Africa’s top companies have recognised the extraordinary benefits of MyBroadband’s unboxing videos and have booked their own unboxing video campaigns with us.

You can watch an example below.

Click here to learn more about unboxing videos on MyBroadband.