SKYWORTH’s new soundbars in South Africa – Redefining audio excellence

SKYWORTH’s new soundbars, now available in South Africa, offer elegant designs with compact and powerful speakers that will take your home entertainment to the next level.

As a leading technology brand, SKYWORTH is trusted by thousands of South Africans – and its soundbars are the latest addition to its local product line-up.

There are four new SKYWORTH soundbars to choose from – each offering a range of functionality and features.

Audio features

The new SKYWORTH soundbars all offer multiple channels with powerful speakers for crisp, room-filling sound.

The SS630, SS531, and SS586 then offer the ultimate audio technology on the market – Dolby Audio – to provide you with the most immersive audio experience.

For greater convenience, each soundbar supports Bluetooth 5.0 – allowing for quick and easy connections to your other devices.

Additional connection types – including USB, AUX, optical, and HDMI ARC – are also built-in.

We unpack the finer details of each new SKYWORTH soundbar, below.

SKYWORTH SS888 2.2CH

The most affordable of the four new soundbars, the SS888, has a recommended retail price of only R1,699 and features a compact, elegant design.

It packs two built-in subwoofers that reduce the overall weight of the soundbar to only 4.1kg and make the SS888 easy to move around your entertainment area.

Delivering an impressive 300W total output, the SS888 is an excellent option if you have a smaller entertainment area and want to fill it with high-quality sound.

SKYWORTH SS630 2.1CH

The SS630 has a single wireless subwoofer and boasts an impressive maximum output of 480W for a powerful audio experience.

Being wireless, you can place the subwoofer and soundbar in different positions within your living area for optimal audio feedback.

The SS630 has a recommended price of R2,499 – making it by far the best value-for-money option in its segment.

SKYWORTH SS531 3.1CH

With a recommended price of R2,799, the SS531 delivers a strong balance between powerful sound and great pricing.

This soundbar includes an extra base speaker compared to the SS630 and delivers even more audio power – at 510W.

With a powerful subwoofer finishing off the package, your living room will be transformed into a home theatre when you use the SS531.

SKYWORTH SS586 5.1CH

The SS586 is the ultimate Skyworth soundbar, delivering outstanding performance at a recommended price of only R3,499.

With a powerful wireless subwoofer and a total of five speakers – including two dedicated wireless speakers and three speakers within the main soundbar – the SS586 has an incredible audio output power of 630W.

It delivers this impressive power while maintaining a compact and elegant form factor that will fit into any living area.

If you want the ultimate home theatre experience, look no further than the SS586.

Click here to learn more about SKYWORTH soundbars.