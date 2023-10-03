Airlink Flights to East Africa

Airlink is Southern Africa’s only privately owned premier full-service airline that operates a modern fleet of more than 60 regional jetliners on more than 240 daily flights to over 45 destinations in 16 African countries, including Madagascar and St Helena Island.

Through its comprehensive network, Airlink offers direct flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to several East African destinations, including:

Malawi – Blantyre and Lilongwe

Airlink’s newest offering. Airlink will start operating flights from Johannesburg to Lilongwe on 4 September and Blantyre on 5 September 2023.

Malawi becomes the 16th country in Airlink’s comprehensive route network. Airlink will fly comfortable and efficient 37-seat Embraer Regional Jets on both new routes, operating three times a week.

Often referred to as “the warm heart of Africa”, Malawi was crowned as one of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel Top Countries in 2022. Tourist attractions include Lake Malawi (Africa’s third-largest, which is more like an inland sea), wildlife, adventure and a rich cultural heritage.

Kenya – Nairobi

Launched on 24 April 2023, Airlink Airlink operates its comfortable and efficient 98-seat Embraer E190 jetliners on the daily service.

Nairobi, Kenya’s capital and largest city, is a vibrant and cosmopolitan hub of culture, commerce, and wildlife.

You can visit the Nairobi National Park, the Giraffe Centre, the Karen Blixen Museum, and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Airlink flies daily from Johannesburg to Nairobi.

Tanzania – Dar es Salaam

The largest city and former capital of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam is a bustling port city with a rich history and diverse culture.

You can explore the National Museum, the Village Museum, the Kariakoo Market, and Coco Beach. Airlink flies between Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam five times a week.

Uganda – Entebbe

In light of the persistent commercial unviability of the Entebbe route, Airlink discontinued its four-weekly service between Johannesburg and Entebbe in Uganda on 28 August 2023.

Airlink has contacted ticketholders and is offering to refund in full or re-route on one of its daily flights to Nairobi with onward connections to Entebbe.

Airlink will monitor the market and will be ready to return to serving the route when traffic volumes can sustain two competing airlines.

