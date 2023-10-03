The scary truth: Counterfeit solar panels stand to destroy confidence in South Africa’s solar sector

By David Neale, CEO of Metrowatt

The rise of counterfeit solar panel sellers, batteries from unknown sources, and untrustworthy installers is jeopardising the trust and progress that the renewable energy sector has worked so hard to establish.

It’s disheartening to see the current rise of unscrupulous sellers taking advantage of the eagerness of South Africans to adopt solar energy.

A recent article published on MyBroadband, delves into the disconcerting trend of knock-off solar panel sellers exploiting unsuspecting consumers.

In the wake of current rise in counterfeit and poor quality products that are flooding the market, we as the Metrowatt team implore South Africans to be vigilant and educated as solar consumers.

Here are seven key aspects customers need to look out for to protect themselves when it comes to choosing a solar solution, and equally important, a supplier.

Verify the Credentials: Always ensure that the solar system you invest in comes from reputable manufacturers and distributors. A trustworthy supplier should be able to provide certification and warranty information. Balance quality and price: While it may be tempting to opt for cheaper options, remember that low-quality, counterfeit panels can lead to subpar performance and long-term headaches. Genuine solar panels may be more of an initial investment, but they pay off in efficiency and durability. Ask for Recommendations: Seek recommendations from friends, family, and colleagues with solar installation experience. Word-of-mouth referrals can be invaluable in choosing a reliable supplier. Do Your Research: Don’t hesitate to research the products and companies you are considering thoroughly. Check online reviews and industry ratings to gauge their reputation. Ongoing Support: Make sure that your provider, much like Metrowatt is able to provide ongoing support and will be available should you need them. Metrowatt’s Solar Centre in Parkhurst is open, and anyone can visit for advice. Safety Check: Does your battery include the necessary safety features (especially if it is installed inside your home) Test of Time: Will your installers be there in 3 to 5 years time when you need them? Metrowatt provides ongoing support and maintenance to allow you to rest easy knowing your solar system is being taken care of.

In an era where climate change is an imminent threat, and loadshedding is a constant struggle embracing renewable energy is no longer just a choice.

Solar power has emerged as a promising solution, not only to reduce our carbon footprint and ensure your home and business can operate but solar solutions also allow South Africans to save on energy bills and contribute to energy independence.

South Africa has abundant sunlight, making it an ideal environment for solar power generation.

Let’s not allow counterfeit sellers to tarnish the promise of clean, sustainable energy.

Instead, let’s unite as a community and drive the adoption of genuine solar solutions that benefit us all.

Together, we can illuminate the path to a brighter tomorrow.