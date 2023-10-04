Retail in Motion 2023 – Register now for SAP’s ultimate retail networking event

Registrations are now open for Retail in Motion 2023 – the ultimate SAP networking event for retail in Africa.

Retail in Motion 2023 takes place on 11 October at the Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers in Cape Town, and runs from 08:00 to 15:00.

The event will focus on emerging industry trends, the transformative impact of technology in driving business outcomes, and successful transformation stories.

Understanding these topics is essential for those who want to stay agile and thrive in the fast-evolving retail industry.

Retail in Motion 2023 is a must-attend for anyone who is a:

Functional CXO

Head of Strategy

E-Commerce Manager

Retail Technology Manager or Architect

Supply Chain Manager

Innovation Manager

Merchandising Manager

Topics to be discussed

Retail in Motion 2023 will feature talks from leading experts in the retail industry on customer experience, optimising supply chains, driving employee engagement, and other relevant themes.

These expert speakers include SAP EMEA-South’s Vice President for Industry and Value Advisory, Cristina Gonzalez; and SAP Head of Solution Advisory for EMEA-South, Marc Nolla.

SAP Africa’s Presales Manager for Business Technology Platform – Peter Blignaut – and its Digital Supply Chain Solutions Executive – Wesley Estment – will also host breakout sessions at the event.

The discussions and breakout sessions at Retail in Motion 2023 will cover a wide range of topics, including:

How SAP is helping retailers deliver transformation – by Cristina Gonzalez

– by Cristina Gonzalez Innovation in retail – by Marc Nolla

– by Marc Nolla SAP Business Technology Platform as a driver of innovation – by Peter Blignaut

– by Peter Blignaut Building reliable & sustainable supply chains – by Wesley Estment

To book your place at Retail in Motion 2023 and take advantage of SAP’s industry-leading experience, click here to register.