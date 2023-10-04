Gallagher Convention Centre – It’s all about the details

Gallagher Convention Centre is the ultimate venue to host your events, thanks to its world-class service levels and facilities.

Gallagher’s dedicated events team is committed to ensuring your events run smoothly and that every detail is always taken care of.

“At Gallagher, our team strives to ensure the success of every event, whether a small boardroom meeting or a large gala event in one of our bigger venues,” said Cordelle Du Preez, Gallagher Convention Centre General Manager for Sales and Coordination.

Success is in the details

Gallagher Convention Centre’s events team works diligently with their clients to provide them with everything they need for their specific event – with a strong focus on all the details, no matter how small.

“We work hard to offer our clients solutions even before they have to face the challenge,” said Vusi Nkosi, Gallagher Convention Centre General Manager for Operations.

This includes full backup power solutions that ensure your event runs without a hitch when load-shedding strikes, as well as a 1-million litre backup water system to keep the taps flowing during any unexpected water outages.

Gallagher Convention Centre also caters to the unique requirements of all guests, including Halaal-certified catering options.

These meals are available through Gallagher’s off-site catering facility that was created specifically to deliver delectable Halaal meals with no surcharge to its clients.

It is the quality of each of these offerings, the exceptional beauty of the venue, and the excellent service levels that drive the success of your events at Gallagher Convention Centre.

The video below shows Gallagher Convention Centre’s venues and services.

30 years of service

Gallagher Convention Centre opened its doors in 1993 and they are celebrating their 30th birthday this year.

During the past three decades, Gallagher Convention Centre has kept its impressive infrastructure and landscaping that makes it unique – such as its famous koi pond – in pristine condition, while continually reinvesting in its facilities to set it apart from its competitors.

It now boasts 27 venues – the largest of which is a massive 6,600 square metres – and over 5,000 parking bays across its 32-hectare property.

Other standout figures include serving 3,400 plated dinners in under 18 minutes, and hosting over 30,000 guests on a single weekend.

The large selection of venues and the impressive scale of its operations is complemented by Gallagher Convention Centre’s commitment to taking care of the small things – including welcoming outdoor signage and upgraded lighting in its halls.

It is this attention to detail that continues to drive the success of Gallagher Convention Centre and make it one of the most distinguished events venues in Gauteng.

“Thirty years young is a very exciting milestone for us,” said Gallagher Convention Centre CEO Charles Wilson.

“As we celebrate our thirtieth birthday, we celebrate our exceptional team and look forward to our future.”