Disney+ now available on Hisense VIDAA smart TVs in South Africa

In an exciting development for South African TV viewers, Disney+ is now officially accessible on selected Hisense VIDAA-powered Smart televisions.

Hisense, the globally renowned Smart TV manufacturer and number one selling Smart TV brand in South Africa, has partnered with Disney to bring the magic of Disney+ to homes across the nation.

Starting from October 6, 2023, subscribers in South Africa can enjoy the unparalleled entertainment offered by Disney+, including beloved classics and new releases from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, all in one convenient location.

For those who own the latest Hisense models produced at the Hisense SA Industrial Park in South Africa, the Disney+ app comes pre-installed, ensuring seamless access to the streaming service.

Existing Hisense Smart TV owners with internet connectivity will receive an automatic update that adds the Disney+ app to their device.

The list of supported Hisense Smart TVs can be found on the official website at www.hisense.co.za/knowledge-center/.

Vivi Liu, President of Hisense South Africa, expressed excitement about this partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company to bring Disney+ to our valued customers. The addition of Disney+’s extensive library of high-quality content will provide millions of our customers with access to iconic entertainment through our state-of-the-art Smart TVs.”

Disney+ boasts a rich catalog of blockbuster films, series, and exclusive Originals from various Disney brands, ensuring that the upcoming months are packed with entertainment.

Subscribers can look forward to highly anticipated content such as “Loki” Season 2 from Marvel Studios, Disney and Pixar’s hit movie “Elemental,” and Disney’s live-action reimagining of “The Little Mermaid.”

Additionally, fan-favorite series like “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Kardashians,” “The Simpsons,” and past seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “9-1-1,” and “Black-ish” will be available.

Disney+ Premium subscribers will benefit from high-quality viewing with up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to create up to seven different profiles, including the option for parents to set a PIN for age-appropriate content.