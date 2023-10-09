Hikvision eDVR kits – Protect your home or business with cutting-edge security

Hikvision’s eDVR kits provide South Africans with a robust and efficient surveillance package that will keep their families and businesses safe.

The kits comprise a Hikvision eDVR and four state-of-the-art hybrid cameras that can be strategically placed throughout your property.

Headlining the kit is Hikvision’s eDVR – offering eco-friendly designs, energy efficiency, ample storage, efficient video analytics, and ease of use.

We detail the standout features of Hikvision’s eDVR range, below.

Efficient and durable

Unlike most DVRs that store security footage on hard drives, Hikvision’s eDVRs feature embedded SSDs (eSSDs) that offer significant advantages over HDDs – as they don’t contain any moving parts.

The benefits of this are three-fold:

Energy-efficient – Hikvision’s eDVRs use 45% less power.

– Hikvision’s eDVRs use 45% less power. Eco-friendly – Their power efficiency makes them significantly more eco-friendly.

– Their power efficiency makes them significantly more eco-friendly. Enduring storage – The lack of moving parts makes them more tolerant to impacts and vibration, meaning your files are protected for longer.

Overall, these benefits offer a huge leap forward in robustness and energy efficiency. This makes Hikvision’s eDVRs easy to power even when load-shedding hits and allows you to keep your property protected at all times – even without a full backup power solution.

Powerful smart cameras

Hikvision’s eDVR range is complemented by its Smart Hybrid Light cameras – four of which are included in the company’s eDVR kit.

The cameras offer several lighting modes to protect your home 24/7, and include:

IR Mode — An infrared light provides you with clear black-and-white footage at night.

— An infrared light provides you with clear black-and-white footage at night. White Light Mode — A white light provides you with vivid colour imaging 24/7.

— A white light provides you with vivid colour imaging 24/7. Smart Mode – IR light is on until movement is detected, which triggers the white light.

These modes make Hikvision’s Smart Hybrid Light cameras ideal for any setting – from residences to warehouses and city streets.

The benefits don’t stop there, however. When combined with Hikvision’s eDVRs, the smart cameras further benefit from AcuSense-powered video analytics tools – like Motion Detection 2.0.

Motion Detection 2.0 recognises people and vehicles – allowing for accurate response measures – while helping to avoid false alarms triggered by insignificant movements, such as animals or falling leaves.

Additionally, Hikvision’s eDVRs use Scene-Adaptive Control technology to intelligently determine how important specific footage is and upscale or downscale its bitrate accordingly – saving storage space.

Choose Hikvision

As a trusted supplier of cameras and security systems, Hikvision’s solutions are an excellent choice for ensuring your home or business is protected.

Its eDVR kit provides cutting-edge security features with excellent convenience and durability, making it the best way to protect your property and loved ones.

Click here to learn more about the eDVR kit.