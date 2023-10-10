OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G packs a picture-perfect camera with awesome zoom

Whether you are a professional photographer or a budding content creator, you need a smartphone with a superior camera.

Features like optical zoom and a large sensor are must-haves, along with DSLR-level photography capabilities.

Enter the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, which delivers all of the above and a lot more.

We detail the impressive photography capabilities of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, below.

Impressive camera

Smartphone cameras have become the world’s most popular way of capturing photos – and many now offer high-quality sensors with a wide range of features and excellent versatility.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is the epitome of this, with its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System that turns anyone into a professional photographer.

This camera array comprises:

50MP ultra-clear main sensor

64MP periscope telephoto portrait sensor – 3x optical zoom, 120x digital zoom

112-degree ultra-wide-angle lens

32MP ultra-clear selfie camera

The 50MP ultra-clear main sensor delivers the ultimate shooting experience by capturing every bit of detail in incredible quality.

You can therefore expect awesome photos in a wide range of circumstances, particularly when combined with the 64MP periscope sensor.

This sensor is officially the highest-spec periscope telephoto camera available on any smartphone. OPPO is extremely proud of this achievement, as it proves it is the industry leader in smartphone photography.

This is complemented by a wide f/2.5 aperture and large 1/2-inch sensor in the 64MP telephoto unit, which captures as much light as possible to make your photos look excellent even when your shooting environment is dark.

Additionally, with its 71mm-equivalent focal length that supports 3x optical zoom and 6x optical-quality zoom, you can also capture excellent close-up portraits.

Rounding out the impressive rear camera system on the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is a 112-degree ultra-wide-angle unit, which is perfect for capturing gorgeous landscapes or wide-angle close-ups.

When combined, the camera array on the Reno10 Pro+ 5G delivers DSLR-level photography anywhere and at any time.

Amateurs going pro

It’s not only the camera hardware which makes the Reno10 Pro+ 5G the smartphone of choice for photographers and content creators, however.

OPPO has packed impressive software and technology features into the device.

This includes a powerful Bokeh effect, which highlights bolder backgrounds and striking subjects to put your lead character in focus and add depth of field across your photos and videos.

Enabling this feature is OPPO’s in-sensor zoom technology that works with the smartphone’s Portrait Expert Engine to optimise your photos for accurate skin tones and enhanced natural beauty.

Get the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G gives photographers and content creators the tools they need to go pro.

It allows anyone to capture ultra-clear photos – during the day or night – and gives users the ability to easily highlight the subject of their images.

Click here to get OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G now.