Hisense partners with Makro to launch Premium Smart Range in South Africa

Hisense has partnered with Makro to launch its new Premium Smart Range products in South Africa.

The new range was revealed at a joint Hisense and Makro event, where Hisense also detailed its refreshed brand identity.

Hisense’s rebranding represents the company’s dedication to providing its customers with the latest advancements in home appliances and smart TVs.

Central to this is the redesign of the Hisense logo, which has repositioned the company within the market and refreshed its identity as a leading innovator of consumer electronics.

The joint event also featured several key speakers, including:

Luna Nortje – Assistant Deputy Director of Hisense.

– Assistant Deputy Director of Hisense. Ben Poulsen – Makro Merchandise Executive of Home Appliances and Hi-Tech.

– Makro Merchandise Executive of Home Appliances and Hi-Tech. Robby Rebelo – Hisense Home Appliance Sales Manager.

– Hisense Home Appliance Sales Manager. Claudia Henkel – Event host and Miss South Africa 2004.

“We are, as the Hisense team professionally and personally, very excited to launch the Hisense Premium Smart Range products in South Africa, in Makro,” said Nortje.

“Hisense plays an important role in millions of households worldwide, thanks to the superior quality products and goods we offer.”

Latest technology

Hisense’s new products bring the latest advancements in home appliances to South Africans, and will seamlessly integrate into their lives and daily activities, explained Nortje.

This is particularly true for Hisense fridges, which include innovation that goes beyond simple cooling.

Smart Touchscreen Refrigerators will now offer enhanced value and functionality to customers at every turn along with exceptional performance, stunning design, and an array of innovative features – such as Smart Connectivity and energy saving.

“We have redefined the way we interact with our refrigerators,” said Rebelo.

“With the new Hisense Premium Smart Range, customers aren’t just buying a fridge, they’re investing in a healthier and more convenient lifestyle.”

Makro partnership

In a strategic alliance set to redefine the shopping experience, Hisense, a global leader in innovation and quality, has teamed up with Makro, a prominent South African retail giant.

This exclusive partnership is aimed at providing Makro customers with an exceptional array of exquisitely designed smart fridges that transcend conventional expectations.

Hisense’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and premium craftsmanship, in conjunction with Makro’s customer-centric approach, seeks to elevate the shopping experience to new heights.

Hisense’s smart fridges, ready to become the center piece of modern households, offer not just efficient cooling but a glimpse into the future of home appliances.

With Smart Touchscreen technology and seamless integration with other smart devices, they represent a fusion of aesthetics and functionality.

This partnership underscores a shared vision where consumers receive not just products but transformative experiences that enhance their daily lives.

As Hisense and Makro embark on this exciting journey together, customers can anticipate a revolution in the way they perceive and interact with home appliances, promising unparalleled value and a preview of tomorrow’s technology today.

“We look forward to bringing such a valuable offering and service to Makro customers,” said Poulson.

Learn more about Hisense and Makro’s new Premium Smart Range Products.