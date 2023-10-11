Gizzu Hero Ultra review – The ultimate power station for your biggest appliances

The Gizzu Hero Ultra is the ultimate portable power station for running the most demanding appliances – including kettles, dishwashers, and power tools.

While most power stations are designed to only power your essential devices, such as keeping a few lights on and charging your smartphone, the Gizzu Hero Ultra won’t break a sweat even when you plug your tumble dryer into it.

This is thanks to its huge 3,600W output and 3,840Wh battery that put it in the same league as a full-sized home inverter and battery installations – but with the advantage of portability courtesy of its robust chassis, wheels, and handles.

Gizzu sent us the Hero Ultra power station to review, and we are seriously impressed with everything it could handle. This is our experience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Putting it to the test

The Gizzu Hero Ultra’s modern and robust design, along with its large range of ports, reassured us that it would be able to power anything we plugged into it – and we were right.

We began by testing “less demanding” essentials that you would normally keep on during load-shedding.

This included a Wi-Fi router (5W), 55-inch TV (100W), home theatre system (300W), 34-inch monitor (35W), gaming desktop PC (800W), and several lights (50W).

With significant output capacity remaining, as indicated on the Gizzu Hero Ultra’s digital display, we made popcorn in a microwave (800W) and simultaneously brewed coffee with an espresso machine (1,500W).

At this point, we were running out of devices to plug into this beast – and still hadn’t reached the Hero Ultra’s full output capacity.

Its battery capacity was equally impressive, and we could have run any of the following devices constantly for:

Gaming desktop PC (800W) – 3.8 hours

82-inch LED TV (295W) – 10.4 hours

Dishwasher (2,000W) – 1.5 hours

Tumble dryer (2,800W) – 1.1 hours

Electric chainsaw (2,400W) – 1.3 hours

Design and features

The Gizzu Hero Ultra’s large battery, high output, and sleek design are complemented by a range of highly useful features.

For example: You can plug its charging port into your “Eskom” electricity supply, and then plug your essential devices directly into the Hero Ultra.

Its UPS functionality will then ensure that your devices don’t lose power – even for a second – when load-shedding hits, thanks to its super-fast 10ms switchover time.

You can do this safely, too, thanks to the Gizzu Hero Ultra’s excellent Battery Management System (BMS) that offers short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, under-voltage, over-load, and temperature protection.

This system also shows you useful data on the Hero Ultra’s digital display, such as the discharging rate, charging rate, remaining battery percentage, and the amount of usage time left based on your current power draw.

Once the battery is finally depleted – a rare concern, considering its massive size – you can rest assured the Hero Ultra will be able to reach a full charge between load-shedding stints.

Fast-charging support enables it to draw up to 2,200W of power from your mains, ensuring it reaches full capacity within 2.2 hours.

If this high draw is problematic and risks overloading your circuit, Gizzu has included a control dial that allows you to adjust the input power wattage when your Hero Ultra is charging.

We were also able to power a large assortment of devices and appliances at once when testing the power station, thanks to the Hero Ultra’s wide selection of ports.

This eliminated the need for clumsy multiplugs.

The Hero Ultra is equipped with the following outputs:

3x 220V AC (SA 3-prong plug)

3x 20W USB-C ports

1x 100W USB-C port

2x 18W USB-A Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 ports

1x 120W 12V car socket

2x DC5521 ports

1x 12V XT60 port (25A)

Final thoughts

The Gizzu Hero Ultra is the ultimate portable power station in our opinion.

Its ability to power high-wattage devices – from chainsaws to tumble dryers – means it will handle all your household devices with ease.

It can also be charged with solar power to reduce downtime, although its 3,840Wh battery ensures this is rarely needed.

Click here to get your Gizzu Hero Ultra power station now.