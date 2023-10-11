Unlock enhanced customer engagement (CX) with JustSolve

Do you know where your customers are dropping off and why? Are they engaging across channels and touchpoints as you had hoped?

If these questions sound familiar to you, you have knowingly or unknowingly been exposed to the world of Customer experience (CX).

CX refers to how a business engages with its customers at every point of their buying journey—from marketing to sales to customer service and everywhere in between.

An essential underlying component that supports a great CX strategy is a great User Experience (UX) for each of the channels.

These experiences may traverse multiple channels, for instance, a WhatsApp chat to a Mobile Application.

UX can no longer be considered a ‘nice to have’. For JustSolve, UX is a non-negotiable and engrained in their way of work, they regard it as essential to any solution with a user interface – and research backs this up.

A Forrester study found that companies can experience a return of $100 for every $1 invested in UX.

Your software products need to be designed with your users in mind from the start – which includes understanding their needs and behaviours, and employing design features that meet their requirements while actually solving their pain points.

“At JustSolve, we believe that UX design and strategy are integral to the success of any product involving human interaction,” said JustSolve’s Head of UX, Kimberleigh Phillips-Page.

Business value

With JustSolve’s expertise and knowledge of UX design, businesses can identify and iron out potential issues early in the analysis process, even before development starts, preventing expensive rework down the line and facilitating precise alignment between business requirements and implementation.

The UX design process ensures an optimally designed system that will guide users towards desired outcomes, without the need for user manuals and end-user training.

For example: by reducing friction during the checkout process, customers are less likely to abandon the process altogether, ensuring customer retention and improved conversion rates leading to increased revenue.

Great UX design will differentiate your company and product from your competitors.

Customers will appreciate this and are more likely to become repeat users of your product or service thanks to their positive experience.

User Experience (UX) Design with JustSolve

It is important to note, that UX Design is technology agnostic; thus, JustSolve offers its UX services to any business using any technology, regardless of development tools, which services include:

Alignment Discovery : Very early stage of the analysis phase sets the foundation for success while providing a product roadmap and direction .

: Very early stage of the analysis phase sets the foundation for success while providing a . UX Strategy : Commence your project by establishing a well-defined UX strategy. This early planning phase sets the foundation for a human-centric design approach.

: Commence your project by establishing a well-defined UX strategy. This early planning phase sets the foundation for a human-centric design approach. User Research : Gain invaluable insights into user needs through meticulous research.

: Gain invaluable insights into user needs through meticulous research. User Journey Mapping : A visual showcase of the steps that a user takes in a process to accomplish a goal. Personas are created with information gathered from user interviews.

: A visual showcase of the steps that a user takes in a process to accomplish a goal. Personas are created with information gathered from user interviews. Wireframing and Prototyping : Visualise your ideas and concepts through wireframing and prototyping. These early visual representations allow you to test and refine your solutions efficiently.

: Visualise your ideas and concepts through wireframing and prototyping. These early visual representations allow you to test and refine your solutions efficiently. User Interface (UI) Design : Craft user interfaces that are visually appealing and highly accessible. A well-designed UI enhances user engagement and satisfaction.

: Craft user interfaces that are visually appealing and highly accessible. A well-designed UI enhances user engagement and satisfaction. User Testing : Continuously engage in user testing throughout the project’s lifecycle. This iterative process ensures that your design aligns with user expectations and needs.

: Continuously engage in user testing throughout the project’s lifecycle. This iterative process ensures that your design aligns with user expectations and needs. Workshop Facilitation: Organise collaborative workshops to foster problem-solving and effective decision-making. Workshops can be instrumental in aligning stakeholders and ensuring a cohesive UX strategy.

Digital transformation with JustSolve

JustSolve has partnered with OutSystems, a leading low-code platform, since 2016.

Together we have been accelerating the execution of digital transformation strategies for top South African businesses.

JustSolve has designed and developed over 65 progressive web apps, web and mobile portals, as well as native mobile apps, using both low-code and other manual hand-coding approaches.

In recognition of their ability to deliver superior software solutions with excellent CX and UX, JustSolve became the first and only OutSystems partner in Africa to be awarded the prestigious UX/UI Technical Competency Badge of Excellence.