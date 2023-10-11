Empower your reseller journey with ICTGlobe: Unleash the potential of unified communications

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, resellers and businesses alike are constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance their communication systems and stay ahead in the competitive market.

With over a decade of unwavering credibility, ICTGlobe has emerged as the go-to partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge communication solutions.

ICTGlobe, the leading provider of 3CX solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa, supports resellers on their 3CX journey, helping them to unlock the full potential of modern communication tools.

Their unparalleled expertise, robust infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to excellence position them as the preferred choice for regional resellers and channel partners.

Embrace the Evolution: From On-Premises to Cloud

Over the past decade, the landscape of business telecommunications has undergone a profound transformation, shifting from traditional on-premises solutions to cloud-based paradigms.

ICTGlobe has been at the forefront of this evolution, spearheading the transition and cementing its status as the leading titanium solutions partner in South Africa and SADEC.

Delivering Value at Every Turn

As a reseller, choosing the right partner is crucial to your success. ICTGlobe goes beyond being just a 3CX provider; they are your ally in achieving your reseller goals.

What sets ICTGlobe apart is their unwavering commitment to adding value at every step of your reseller journey and their dedication to providing unparalleled service.

Partnering with ICTGlobe is a game changer that will enable your business to reach new heights:

Unparalleled Expertise: ICTGlobe boasts a team of experts well-versed in 3CX and Unified Communications. They offer comprehensive training, resources, and support to ensure that you can effectively market and sell 3CX solutions to your clients. Reliability: ICTGlobe boasts an impressive 99.997% Voice (VoIP) uptime, solidifying its position as the leading dual-redundant voice provider in South Africa. Tailored Solutions: One size doesn’t fit all. ICTGlobe understands this and works closely with you to tailor 3CX solutions to meet your customers’ unique needs. Whether you’re a small business, a medical practice or a large corporation, they have you covered. Efficient Installations: ICTGlobe offers streamlined installation processes to minimise downtime and ensure a seamless transition to the 3CX platform. Competitive pricing: ICTGlobe’s pricing strategy is designed to give you a competitive edge. Resellers can take advantage of tiered discounts on ICTGlobe’s Virtual Private Servers (VPS), which are hosted locally in their Tier 3 data centre, effectively eliminating latency and call quality issues. They offer attractive margins for resellers, allowing you to maximise your profitability while providing cost-effective solutions to your customers Ongoing Support Partnering with ICTGlobe means having a reliable partner by your side. They provide ongoing support, updates, and troubleshooting assistance, ensuring that your clients’ communication systems run smoothly.

Unleashing the Benefits of 3CX

When it comes to Unified Communications, 3CX stands out as a leading solution that offers unmatched versatility, scalability, and user-friendliness.

ICTGlobe, as a premium 3CX solution provider, brings this powerful tool to the forefront of your reseller journey.

By partnering with ICTGlobe and embracing 3CX, resellers and channel partners can unlock a multitude of advantages, including:

Feature-Rich Communication: With 3CX, you gain access to a plethora of features, including video conferencing, chat, voicemail-to-email, and call recording. These features are designed to cater to diverse business needs and deliver a unified communication experience. Ease of Use: The 3CX platform offers an intuitive interface, simplifying management tasks. You have full control over your communication system without the need for complex technical expertise. Self-Management: ICTGlobe empowers your clients to take control of their communication needs independently. Scalability: Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, with ICTGlobe and 3CX you can scale your clients communication system effortlessly to accommodate their growth. Flexibility and Mobility: Stay connected from anywhere, at any time, thanks to 3CX’s robust mobile and remote capabilities. Cost-Efficiency: By partnering with ICTGlobe, you not only get access to a premium UC solution but also enjoy cost savings.

Leading the Way in Innovation

ICTGlobe is not just a service provider; they are recognized leaders and innovators in the ICT industry.

Continually pushing the boundaries, they explore new horizons to deliver solutions that shape the future of business communications.

Cost-Effective Solutions

ICTGlobe understands the importance of cost savings for your business.

Their innovative approach includes amortised 3CX licensing over 12 months and significant call cost reductions, ensuring that you and your clients obtain the utmost value from your investment.

A Glimpse into ICTGlobe’s Commitment

Recently, the directors of ICTGlobe embarked on a significant journey, visiting 3CX in Cyprus to strengthen their partnership and deepen their understanding of the latest advancements.

This momentous occasion is captured in the attached photo, showcasing their commitment to staying at the forefront of technology.

At ICTGlobe, they are not just a service provider; they are your trusted partner, guiding you through the ever-evolving landscape of business telecommunications.

Embrace the future with ICTGlobe and experience the transformative power of 3CX. Your clients’ communication solutions have never been in safer hands.

Choose ICTGlobe: Your Leading Choice for 3CX Solutions

As the pioneering supplier of 3CX in Sub-Saharan Africa, ICTGlobe brings unparalleled experience and a robust infrastructure to the forefront, enabling you as a reseller or channel partner to gain a distinct competitive advantage in a dynamic and ever-evolving market.

Beyond 3CX, ICTGlobe offers a comprehensive range of services designed to empower your success in the South African market.

Our offerings encompass:

Voice services

Cutting-edge business communication tools, cloud solutions, reliable connectivity options, expertly managed services, and state-of-the-art point-of-sale solutions

Whether you’re an experienced reseller or just starting, ICTGlobe welcomes you with open arms.

Explore the possibilities and discover the strategic advantages of partnering with ICTGlobe for 3CX solutions.

Click here to delve deeper into our offerings and see how we can elevate your reseller business and empower your clients’ business communications and operations to new heights.