Connecting the Continent: Drilltec Powers 2Africa Subsea Fibre Optic Cable Project

Drilltec is delighted to share the exciting news of being selected to undertake the installation of trenchless infrastructure to support the 2Africa subsea fibre optic cable project.

As the designated contractor responsible for implementing the trenchless infrastructure in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Drilltec plays a crucial role in this transformative endeavor within the region.

Partnering with eight renowned international industry leaders, this project aims to triple broadband speeds upon its completion, ushering in an era of unparalleled connectivity for the region.

The 45,000 km 2Africa subsea cable, which was launched in May 2022, will be the largest cable in the world, encircling the entire African continent upon its completion in 2024.

Deployed by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), the cable system boasts a design capacity of 180 Terabytes per second, surpassing the combined capacity of all existing subsea cables serving Africa today.

Comprising of eight international partners, including China Mobile International, Meta (Facebook), Bayobab (Formerly MTN GlobalConnect), Orange, center3 (stc), Telecom Egypt, Vodafone/Vodacom, and WIOCC, the 2Africa cable will interconnect Europe (eastward via Egypt), the Middle East (via Saudi Arabia), and 19 countries in Africa.

According to a study by RTI, the economic impact of the 2Africa project is projected to range between US$26.2 billion to US$36.9 billion (~€24.1 billion to €34 billion) within two to three years of its operation, equivalent to 0.42-0.58% of Africa’s GDP.

This transformative potential highlights the significant value of the project for the entire African continent.

Employing cutting-edge technology and innovative techniques, as a leading sub-surface construction company specialising in horizontal/directional drilling solutions for the installation of essential systems and underground infrastructure, we will ensure a seamless and efficient project deployment, underscoring its commitment to driving progress in the digital landscape.

“We are honoured to be a part of the 2Africa subsea cable project, which will revolutionise connectivity and broadband speeds across Africa and beyond,” said Riaan Smit, CEO of Drilltec.

“This remarkable endeavour aligns perfectly with Drilltec’s strategic vision to advance technological infrastructure in the region and deliver unparalleled connectivity to millions of people.”

The ground-breaking 2Africa subsea cable project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation.

Through partnerships with global technology leaders and will open doors to a new era of connectivity, economic growth, and social progress in Africa and the 33 countries it will serve.

About Drilltec:

Drilltec is a sub-surface construction company specializing in horizontal/directional drilling solutions for the installation of essential systems and underground infrastructure. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Drilltec strives to empower communities and industries with transformative technology. For more information, visit www.drilltec.co.za

Note: The details and accomplishments mentioned in this press release are accurate as of the date mentioned. Any further developments or updates related to the 2Africa subsea cable project may not be included.