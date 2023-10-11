The Winners of the 2023 Entelect Challenge Walk Away with R200 000 at Comic Con Africa

Entelect has announced the winners of the 2023 Entelect Challenge after the finals were played at Comic Con Africa on 23 September 2023.

Now in its 12th year, the Entelect Challenge is South Africa’s premier coding competition where students, professional developers, and enthusiasts are challenged to develop an intelligent bot to play a game.

Over the years the Entelect Challenge has taken inspiration from various retro games.

The 2023 game was titled Cy-Fi and drew inspiration from the beloved jumping plumber – Mario!

In order to win, players needed to use their coding skills to create a bot that could outmaneuver other players and collect items as quickly as possible.

They had access to the game’s mechanics, including the ability to jump, run, climb, dig, and interact with other players. They could also code their bots in a language of their choosing.

Two qualifying tournaments were held during the year, each with four finalists who would go on to compete in the finals.

Entelect also ran friendly matches that competitors could use to practice and have some more fun along the way to getting to that top eight!

The finals took place at Comic Con Africa on 23 September 2023 and were held live on the main stage.

Purpose Katakwa took home first place, winning R70,000. He programmed his bot (mari.ai) in Dotnet. Kobus van Schoor took second place, and Anesu Jairosi came third, all with very impressive results.

The eight finalists of the 2023 Entelect Challenge are listed below:

Purpose Katakwa – 1st place: R70,000 prize

Kobus van Schoor – 2nd place: R35,000 prize

Anesu Jairosi – 3rd place: R25,000 prize

Willie Theron – 4th place: R25,000 prize

Charl van Niekerk – 5th place: R10,000 prize

Tian Cilliers – 6th place: R10,000 prize

Riaan Nel – 7th place: R10,000 prize

Duane Churms – 8th place: R10,000 prize

About Entelect

Entelect was founded in 2001, inspired by the vision to be a technology service company that delivers quality solutions with exceptional talent.

Now, with over 20 years of experience, Entelect offers end-to-end technology services and solutions through a set of best-practice, team-based engagement models that help their customers go from good to great.

Entelect is currently working on over 150 active projects in virtually all industries across Africa, Europe and Australasia – with over 1,500 qualified software professionals operating from nine global offices.

This includes providing services that range from strategy, digital transformation, and experience design to custom development, testing, and data and analytics.

At its core, Entelect is a culture-first organisation and is recognised as a magnet for outstanding technology talent.

Its talented professionals challenge their customers’ thinking in order to gain a proper understanding of their business and focus on engineering solutions that deliver real returns.

Click here to learn more about Entelect.

Click here to learn more about the 2023 Entelect Challenge.