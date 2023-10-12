Save 20% on top-ups for popular mobile games like Clash of Clans

Carry1st Shop is offering up to a 20% discount on top-ups of your in-game currency and passes for the most popular Supercell mobile games.

Supercell is one of the world’s foremost mobile game developers, and boasts the following smash hits among its repertoire:

Clash of Clans – A viral sensation where you build a village, raise a clan, and compete in crazy clan wars.

– A viral sensation where you build a village, raise a clan, and compete in crazy clan wars. Hay Day – A hugely popular farming simulator that lets you build your own farm, fish, raise animals, and explore your surroundings.

– A hugely popular farming simulator that lets you build your own farm, fish, raise animals, and explore your surroundings. Clash Royale – An enthralling real-time card battle game where you build your deck to defeat your enemies. Features your favourite Clash of Clans characters.

All three of these games are included in Carry1st Shop’s 20% discount top-up offering, and if you top up right now, you will also get an additional 10% in-game currency bonus for even more value.

Using the Clash Royale 500 gems package as an example, you will benefit as follows:

Normal Price: R99.99

Carry1st Shop Top-Up Special: R79,99 + 50 additional bonus gems.

The Carry1st Shop top-ups for these games can be used for the following purposes:

Clash of Clans — Speed up building and upgrading processes, buy resources, and take part in special in-game events.

— Speed up building and upgrading processes, buy resources, and take part in special in-game events. Hay Day — Instantly complete tasks, purchase exclusive decorations, improve storage facilities, and buy mystery boxes.

— Instantly complete tasks, purchase exclusive decorations, improve storage facilities, and buy mystery boxes. Clash Royale — Open chests faster, buy gold, enter in-game challenges, and get access to other in-game extras.

Carry1st Shop top-ups and Gems

The Carry1st Shop is well-known for its great top-ups and gift cards that are available for a wide range of popular games and online platforms.

The top-ups offer excellent value to the South African gaming community and can be purchased normally or by using the Carry1st Shop’s in-store Gems currency.

Carry1st Gems can be purchased using your own money or can be earned by simply using the Carry1st Shop app and accumulating VIP points.

The Gems can also be transferred between users, making them an excellent gift for your mobile gamer friends.

Alternatively, you can use a wide range of traditional payment options, including local options like 1ForYou and Ozow Instant EFT.

These two payment options are not available in-game; instead, the Carry1st Shop is the only way to use these local payment methods.

Get big discounts today

There has never been a better time to save on in-game purchases for your favourite Supercell mobile games, thanks to the massive discounts the Carry1st Shop is offering.

If you play Clash of Clans, Hay Day, or Clash Royale, visit the Carry1st Shop to save big.

Click here to buy your game top-ups on the Carry1st Shop.