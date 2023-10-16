How to get your executives featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s biggest ICT video podcast, and the best platform to promote your company’s executives as industry leaders.

Keenly watched by South Africa’s ICT industry, What Next has amassed over 5 million views since launch.

Many of the country’s top CEOs and business leaders have recognised the benefits of this powerful audience, and featured as guests on the podcast in 2023.

These include:

Grant Field – Fedgroup CEO

– Fedgroup CEO Justin Hume – Samsung South Africa VP

– Samsung South Africa VP David Behr – Liquid C2 CEO

– Liquid C2 CEO Dr Angus Hay – Africa Data Centres Executive

– Africa Data Centres Executive Barry Kukkuk – Netstock CTO

– Netstock CTO Craig Roberts – Mazda Southern Africa MD

Interview packages on What’s Next with Aki

Your business executives can feature in their own interview on What’s Next with Aki, courtesy of an interview package.

This interview will be recorded and produced by the What’s Next multimedia team, and promoted on the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify for maximum exposure.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.