Dell Technologies – Get the hardware and support your business needs to thrive

Dell Technologies offers all the ICT products and solutions your business needs to empower its employees and thrive in a competitive environment.

This includes a wide range of hardware – from lightweight laptops to monitors and docking stations – and superior support through the Dell Technologies ProSupport Suite and Dell Command Suite.

These support suites help your IT teams troubleshoot, manage, and monitor your device fleet – while saving your company time and money.

We look at how South African businesses can benefit from Dell Technologies’ range of hardware and solutions, below.

Professional hardware

Dell Technologies offers a range of laptops that are specially designed for business use cases – including its popular Latitude and Precision series.

The Dell Latitude series comprises durable notebooks that are an excellent choice for hybrid workers and on-the-go employees, thanks to their lightweight and robust designs, and impressive security.

Businesses looking for even higher-end performance laptops will find exactly what they need in the Dell Precision series, which is optimised for performance and reliability.

The superior computing power of Dell Precision laptops makes them ideal for employees who require exceptional performance, while their compatibility with Dell Technologies’ range of colour-accurate monitors guarantees exceptional colour ranges and viewing angles when working across two screens.

Additionally, Dell Technologies provides a range of peripherals which perfectly complement its laptop line-up.

These include docking stations that work seamlessly with Dell monitors and laptops, allowing a mobile setup to quickly become a complete workstation.

Unmatched support

Powerful hardware alone will only get your business so far, however, and South African companies need access to world-class support to ensure their ICT hardware and systems always run optimally.

Dell Technologies knows this, and its ProSupport suite ensures this is always the case.

ProSupport uses AI-driven telemetry to identify and predict problems, provide actionable solutions, and reduce potential downtime while offering access to local experts.

Your company can access this support at any time, too, as the ProSupport suite offers 24/7 assistance for a minimum of three years.

As part of its goal to reduce the load on your IT team and simplify fleet management, Dell Technologies also offers Dell Client Command Suite.

Dell Client Command comprises a set of management tools that make Dell’s commercial devices the most manageable client devices in the world.

In addition, the challenges involved in setting up, monitoring, and keeping your devices up to date are taken care of by these systems.

Dell Technologies and Tarsus Distribution

Tarsus Distribution is a leading Dell Technologies distributor in South Africa, and can help your company improve efficiency with cutting-edge Dell hardware and support systems.

It has been providing superior ICT solutions for over 35 years, making it the ultimate partner for your business’s ICT needs.

Click here to get your Dell Technologies products from Tarsus Distribution.