BCG report finds that AI can be a tool in fighting poverty in SA

Generative AI can address some of SA’s most pressing challenges and help to transform the lives of many citizens, particularly in healthcare, education, financial inclusion and agriculture.

But for this to be effective, SA’s public and private sectors will need to engage in constant open dialogue, concerted action and cross-functional collaboration.

These are some of the findings of a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Microsoft South Africa, and Wits Business School, detailing the societal benefits of AI for South Africa.

In examining use cases for the country, the report South Africa: The potential impact of AI and Generative AI across healthcare, education, financial inclusion, and agriculture identified several ways in which AI could make a transformative contribution to easing societal difficulties.

Specific sectors where Gen AI can help SA

Gen AI refers to a subset of machine learning techniques and models that can produce original text, graphics or audio.

It is expected to have a global market value of $60 billion by 2025 and to account for about a third of the total addressable market for AI in general.

South Africa’s healthcare sector is grappling with unequal access to care and affordable medicines, variable quality in the care provided, inadequate funding and a shortage of staff, particularly in the public sector.

Gen AI tools can transcribe and summarise each consultation and maintain patient records, freeing time for doctors and nurses to treat patients.

As in health, there are severe disparities in access to good education in South Africa. Poorer schools suffer from a shortage of teachers and resources.

By analysing vast amounts of data, Gen AI can inform policy and curriculum design and create learning materials. Content can be tailored to various grade levels and individual students and presented in the student’s preferred language.

Financial inclusion is another area of inequality. About 20% of South African adults lack even a basic bank account. Gen AI can change the way that banks interact with their customers, e.g. by using AI-powered chatbots to handle routine client queries and provide timely responses.

The technology can help to draft legal documents and explain, in plain or home languages, their pertinent terms. When customers understand legal agreements, they will be more comfortable in signing them.

In agriculture, which contributes about 2.5% of South Africa’s GDP and about 10% of the country’s exports, Gen AI can analyse data, helping farmers to follow more efficient and sustainable farming practices. Using sensors, drones and satellites, farmers can accumulate data on their crops, which can be analysed by AI algorithms.

Managing the risks of Gen AI

For South Africa to realise the full benefits of Gen AI, the correct legislative framework will have to be put in place to manage the risks, and quickly, to match the speed of Gen AI roll-out.

One of the risks of Gen AI is job losses. South Africa already had an unemployment rate of 33% in the second quarter of 2023. However, some of the jobs will be displaced, not lost, as Gen AI could open up new work opportunities.

Employers could be incentivised to retain workers and/or upskill them. AI-focused businesses, particularly start-ups, could be supported with legislation.

Through public-private partnerships (PPPs), the public and private sectors can pool resources to roll out AI.

One of the benefits of this collaboration would be to ensure that AI solutions create advantages for everyone, not only a small elite.

To learn more about the possible use cases of AI in South Africa, access the report here.