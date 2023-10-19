Your ultimate guide to Axxess’ Website Hosting services

If you’re new to the world of web hosting, it’s perfectly normal to find it a bit complex at first.

With a multitude of options and technical terms to navigate, getting a solid grasp of the basics is crucial when it comes to making the right hosting choice.

Whether you’re a budding blogger, a small business owner, or an IT enthusiast, having an understanding on web hosting basics can add so much value for your online pursuits.

In its simplest form, Web hosting is the process of storing your website’s files and data on a server, making it accessible to users on the internet.

For newcomers in the world of web hosting, Shared Hosting is a smart starting point, offering plenty of advantages and simplicity for beginners.

This is why Shared Hosting is an excellent choice for your website

Affordable: Since multiple websites share the same server resources, the hosting costs are divided among users, making it an affordable option, particularly for small businesses and individuals looking to establish an online presence without breaking the bank.

Easy to Set Up: Hosting with Axxess offers user-friendly control panels and one-click installation options for popular content management systems (CMS) like WordPress, making it easy for even those with limited technical knowledge to get their websites up and running quickly.

Axxess offers a client-friendly WordPress hosting package that comes packed with some valuable benefits.

You receive a generous 5GB of hosting space, ensuring ample room for your website.

Unlimited monthly traffic, so you won’t need to worry about visitor restrictions.

The package includes 2 subdomains, allowing clients to diversify their online presence.

As part of Axxess’s commitment to enhancing the online journey, you gain access to 500 email mailboxes, simplifying communication and interactions.

In addition, you can take advantage of 25 SQL databases to efficiently manage your website’s data.

These features are not just functions; they are essential tools that make your online presence fantastic.

You could also opt for more advanced hosting options like VPS hosting, which may be more suitable, in providing full control over server settings.

What is VPS hosting?

Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting provides you with your own virtual server, creating a dedicated environment within a shared physical server, granting you a designated portion of its computing power, memory, and storage capacity to cater to your website’s unique needs.

What VPS can do for you

More Resources and Control: With a VPS, you have a dedicated virtualised environment within a shared physical server.

This means you have access to a portion of the server’s CPU, RAM, and disk space, giving you more power and performance for your website.

In addition, you have full control over server settings and configurations, allowing you to tailor the environment to your specific needs.

Why Having a Website Matters

Global Reach: Whether your target audience is in your local region or spread across the globe, a reliable web hosting service ensures that your website can be accessed by users from any corner of the world.

Reliability: Website reliability is crucial for retaining visitors and maintaining a positive online reputation.

Hosting with Axxess means you have measures in place to prevent server outages and quickly resolve any technical issues, ensuring your website is consistently up and running.

Scalability: As your online presence grows, you can easily upgrade your hosting plan to accommodate increased traffic and resources.

Shared hosting is an excellent starting point for beginners and small websites, but as your website’s traffic and resource demands expand, you can seamlessly transition to more robust hosting solutions like VPS.

Who should use shared hosting or VPS hosting?

Shared hosting is ideal for small businesses, individuals with low-traffic websites, and beginners in the web hosting world, while VPS hosting suits businesses with medium to large-traffic websites, those needing more resources than shared hosting but less than dedicated servers, and those requiring more control.

Web hosting is the foundation of your online presence. Shared hosting, and VPS hosting each offer distinct advantages and some limitations.

Understanding these options empowers you to make informed decisions, ensuring your website succeeds in the digital space.

The internet’s reach knows no bounds, your web hosting choice can make all the difference.

Whether you’re embarking on a blogging journey or steering a growing business, the right hosting solution can be your ticket to online success.