Make the smart call for breast cancer this October

Euphoria Telecom is collaborating with breast cancer charity Reach For Recovery this October to encourage South African women to ‘make the smart call’ and book their breast exams.

The ‘Remember to Think Pink’ campaign uses pink sticky notes in English, Zulu and Xhosa to encourage women to schedule their annual breast exam.

Using special ‘static-cling’ technology the stickers can be placed on any glass or mirrored surface leaving no residue.

They are being distributed around the country by Reach for Recovery’s more than 500 volunteers and friends.

This dynamic network is taking them to salons, cafes, restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, churches, mosques or community centres and other places where women gather.

The campaign is being rolled out online on Euphoria’s social media pages through a mix of static and video content that links to a ‘Remember to Think Pink’ landing page.

The page encourages women all over the country to help paint South Africa pink by sharing a ‘Make The Smart Call’ digital sticky note on their social media channels.

Anyone sharing these sticky notes stands to win a luxury beauty experience for two valued at R10,000!

All they have to do is share their own sticky note with the following hashtags: #MakeTheSmartCall #EuphoriaTelecom #ReachForRecovery

“With this simple, collective and collaborative action vital early detection messaging can go further, faster,” says Euphoria Telecom national marketing manager Lauren Pybus.

“Reach For Recovery is South Africa’s oldest breast cancer organisation,” says Reach for Recovery ambassador Marli du Toit.

“We provide practical and emotional support to breast cancer patients during their journey and survivorship afterwards.”

“By creating and launching this super-fun and engaging ‘Remember to Think Pink’ campaign, I know we are only going to get our message further, raise more money and inevitably save more lives – isn’t that awesome?”