Digital transformation is accelerating Africa’s TowerCo business success

Luo Keke, Vice President of Service and Software Marketing from Huawei

In Africa, TowerCos – which are independent companies that build, manage, and maintain telecommunications infrastructure – already manage 50% of Africa’s telecom towers.

But if those companies are to keep growing and succeeding, they need to improve the efficiency of their existing assets while maintaining a reliable power supply.

Additionally, these TowerCos need to ensure that they’re ready for the accelerated rollout of 5G and that they’re building enough sites to meet the requirements of the continent’s mobile network operators (MNOs).

That means they need to be able to quickly build out sites according to the MNO’s needs and specifications. At the same time, they’ll need to expand their infrastructural capabilities to include things like fibre, distributed antenna systems (DAS), data centres, and small cell to increase their revenue.

Digital transformation is key to the ability of TowerCos to make these evolutionary shifts. Huawei profoundly understands this and is committed to helping TowerCos overcome the challenges they face.

With its support, TowerCos can achieve low energy operational expenditure, tenancy ratio improvement, renewable, high reliability, and transform into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and network as a service (NaaS) companies.

In order to help them achieve that transformation, Luo Keke, Vice President of Service and Software Marketing from Huawei this week launched its L.I.G.H.T target network solution at the TowerXchange Meetup Africa 2023.

The solution covers digital infrastructure, digital O&M, and business expansion.

“When it comes to digital infrastructure, L.I.G.H.T can reduce energy costs through energy modernisation and increased use of renewable energy,” said Keke. “This also ensures that TowerCos are better able to fulfil their environmental responsibilities.”

Additionally, thanks to the solution’s digital operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities, a site’s efficiency and power availability can be dramatically improved.

Business expansion, meanwhile, is made easier thanks to Huawei’s experience in supporting indoor coverage services, optical distribution networks (ODN), and co-located data centres.

Huawei’s L.I.G.H.T target network solution has already seen widespread application across Africa. In Nigeria, for example, it’s helped mitigate against rising energy costs and reduced the amount of maintenance needed as a result of passive equipment failure.

In fact, fuel consumption across the sites where it’s been implemented has dropped 50%, with maintenance efficiency improving by 30%.

In South Africa, meanwhile, the solution has helped overcome the challenges of load shedding and high theft rates. Thanks to the solution’s anti-theft cabinet, rates of theft on sites where it’s been implemented have fallen by 80%.

A combination of a hybrid solar solution and intelligent operations and management, meanwhile, have reduced site outages and improved PAV by 30%. This, in turn, helps secure the revenue of the site.

Ultimately then, it should be clear that Huawei’s L.I.G.H.T target network solution lightens the road to digital transformation, supporting the sustainability, reliability and profitability of Towercos.