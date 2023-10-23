NEWORDER – A perfect fusion of extreme sports and cyber resilience

In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity has evolved from merely a priority to resembling an extreme sport.

NEWORDER, a distinguished ISO27001-certified cyber-secure lifestyle brand specialising in tactical managed cyber protection, is acutely aware of the increasing incidence of cyber breaches.

This rise is closely associated with several concerning trends within the industry.

These include a pervasive complacency among organisations, often rooted in the erroneous belief that “it won’t happen to us,” fuelled by a lack of awareness and the absence of a trusted cybersecurity partner.

Furthermore, organisations make the mistake of appointing individuals without the requisite expertise when they choose not to collaborate with a dependable partner.

Celebrating our partners in extreme sports

Before we delve into the urgent need for cybersecurity awareness, we want to celebrate the invaluable contributions of our strategic partners in extreme sports that have been instrumental in shaping the NEWORDER brand.

These invaluable partners include:

Jungle Rush FMX – The No. 1 Freestyle Motocross team in Africa.

– The No. 1 Freestyle Motocross team in Africa. Marksmen Aerobatic Team – A global formation displaying aerobatic sensation.

– A global formation displaying aerobatic sensation. Bellevue Equestrian Centre – Home of a premier professional equestrian arena in Pretoria.

– Home of a premier professional equestrian arena in Pretoria. Blood Hound MMA – Known for its relentless pursuit of perfection.

Understanding the connection – cybersecurity and extreme sports

To appreciate the connection between cybersecurity and extreme sports, consider this: both demand a high level of preparedness, meticulous planning, and the ability to make split-second decisions under intense pressure.

In extreme sports, enthusiasts continually push their boundaries, learning to anticipate and adapt to ever-changing conditions.

Similarly, cybersecurity experts must constantly refine their skills and strategies to outmanoeuvre the ever-evolving digital threats that abound.

However, a concerning trend looms large – complacency.

The attitude of “it won’t happen to us” has been a contributing factor to the alarming increase in ransomware attacks and data breaches, as many organisations remain oblivious to the real threats lurking in the digital shadows.

The solution to this is teamwork and coordination. Athletes often rely on seamless collaboration in extreme sports to achieve their goals.

The same holds true in the realm of cybersecurity, where harmonious coordination between different components of an organisation’s security infrastructure is vital.

The adrenaline rush of cybersecurity

The adrenaline rush experienced in extreme sports mirrors the high-stakes, fast-paced world of cybersecurity.

Every decision carries significant weight in the digital landscape, and the threat landscape is in constant flux.

Both domains teach us that, with calculated risks, unwavering determination, and a well-executed strategy, we can navigate even the most unpredictable scenarios and emerge victorious.

NEWORDER’s ExtremeX event serves as a wake-up call – it’s time to dispel the myth of invincibility and embrace the reality that cyber threats can affect anyone.

The lack of knowledge and the absence of a trusted cybersecurity partner are the reasons for the increase in ransomware attacks and data breaches.

Choosing the right cybersecurity partner

Our mission is to empower executives, families, and individuals with the knowledge and insights to navigate the digital landscape safely.

Cybersecurity isn’t just a concern for the IT department; it’s a collective responsibility.

In today’s cybersecurity landscape, aligning your business with an industry-trusted advisor cybersecurity partner is paramount.

NEWORDER stands ready to be your trusted partner in this journey toward safeguarding your digital presence.

As you rely on NEWORDER as your cybersecurity partner, we also recognise the importance of having partners ourselves.

We are proud to have partners who believe in the NEWORDER vision and joined the event initiative based on that shared commitment.

Our cybersecurity partners include:

Together with these partners, we are committed to providing you with the knowledge, tools, and resources you need to navigate the complex world of cybersecurity and emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of digital threats.

Bridging the gap

“Our annual Cyber Awareness event embodies NEWORDER’s commitment to innovation and education,” said Marthinus Engelbrecht, NEWORDER Group CEO.

“With the rise of cybercrime, addressing the lack of knowledge and the dangerous, ‘it won’t happen to us’ attitude is crucial.”

“We are here to empower organisations and individuals with the tools to combat cyber threats effectively from an attacker’s perspective,” said Engelbrecht.

