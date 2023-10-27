Unlocking the power of a Synology NAS made for smartphone users

The Synology DS223j is a compact, quiet, and energy-efficient NAS solution that is built for smartphone users.

Its all-in-one platform lets you organise your data and easily build your own private cloud – which is particularly useful for backing up, managing, and sharing the files stored on your devices.

This was our experience after Synology sent us a DS223j to review.

As one of Synology’s most affordable NAS devices, the DS223j is also ideal for new NAS users – as it can be set up to automatically backup files over your Wi-Fi.

Additionally, unlike a public cloud, it gives you full autonomy over your files that are stored in its secure private cloud environment.

Through our experience testing the DS223j, we uncovered five reasons why this Synology NAS is great for backing up your smartphone.

Access to files

Smartphone storage is often insufficient, and expandable storage options are not always available.

This forces users to store their files on their laptop or a public cloud service.

The DS223j is a superior solution that offers fast and simple access to your data through Synology’s DS File application.

The DS File mobile app enabled us to view, edit, and download all the files on our NAS to our smartphone in real-time.

We were also able to upload files instantly to make space on our smartphone, which is a huge plus for power users and content creators.

Your own private cloud with Synology Drive

Synology Drive, which is included with the NAS, is a powerful tool that allowed us to create our own private cloud.

Our cloud instance was then easily accessible from anywhere using our laptop or smartphone.

This delivered superior collaboration value, as anyone accessing our private cloud could add, edit, and view each file from their smartphone using the mobile app.

Furthermore, using Synology Drive is far more secure than using a public cloud instance – as you are not trusting your data to multinational cloud providers and data centres.

Smartphone backup

The Synology Drive mobile app was also enabled us to effortlessly backup our smartphone files using a minimalist, intuitive interface.

Every folder on our smartphone that was set to synchronise would automatically update as soon as we connected to our local network, ensuring important data was backed up at all times.

This backup process was fully customisable, too, and we could choose from all kinds of settings – such as setting maximum file sizes and choosing which versions of files to keep or overwrite.

Photo-specific backup

Synology Photos, also included with the NAS, offers similar synchronisation and backup functions to Synology Drive – but with a focus on photos.

This enabled us to store media content without worrying about manually backing up our smartphone’s gallery.

Every time we connected to our local network, our photos synchronised to the NAS through the Synology Photos mobile app, in accordance with our settings.

You can choose between backing up new photos only or backing up all your photos, and can also set the backup destination and source folders.

Intelligent photo management

Our backed-up images were then automatically sorted into albums by Synology Photos, as well as categorised by Place, Tags, Video, and more.

Additional albums were automatically generated using facial recognition and geolocation, too, and we could manually create ‘Conditional Albums’ by setting conditions such as people’s names, geolocation data, or file types (All, Photos, or Videos).

A shared albums feature complements this functionality, letting us instantly and securely share our favourite memories with family members and friends.

Synology Photos’ intelligent photo management features can also detect duplicate files and let you choose what to do with them.

Final thoughts

The DS223j NAS proved to be an exceptionally valuable tool for backing up our smartphone data.

As a journalist, this was incredibly useful as our important photos were automatically synchronised and saved, and vital voice recordings from interviews were immediately stored on Synology Drive.

Click here to learn more about the Synology DS223j and its apps.

Click here to access expert Synology guidance for free.